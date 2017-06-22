Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday’s TSX breakouts: Triple threat stock with solid returns, growth, and dividend hikes Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are nine stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 68 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that has been a solid long-term investment for shareholders. The company was last featured in the TSX Breakouts Report in May, 2016. Since then, in a little over a year, the share price has increased 24 per cent. There is seasonality in the business with the company entering its seasonally strongest period and set to report its second quarter fiscal 2017 results in a few weeks (the company’s fiscal year end is Nov. 30). The security highlighted below is Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T).  

 

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Management has been firmly committed to returning capital to its shareholders, announcing a dividend increase in January of each year since 2010.  

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5.67 cents per share, or over 22 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 0.77 per cent.

The company has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its normal course issuer bid. During the first quarter, a relatively small number of shares, 46,200, were repurchased. In 2016, the company repurchased 1,004,700 shares.

 

Analysts’ Recommendations

According to Bloomberg, analysts have mixed expectations. There are only two analysts covering the company. Anthony Zicha, the analyst at Scotia Capital, has a ‘sector perform’ recommendation, while Leon Aghazarian, the analyst from National Bank Financial, has an ‘outperform’ recommendation.

 

Financial Forecasts

The consensus sales estimates are $935-million for fiscal 2017, increasing 8 per cent and passing the $1-billion mark, and forecast to reach $1.013-billion in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $108-million in fiscal 2017 and $119-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimate are $1.22 in fiscal 2017, rising over 9 per cent to $1.34 in fiscal 2018.  

Earnings expectations have increased in recent months. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $105-million for fiscal 2017 and $113-million for fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 were $1.20 and $1.30, respectively.    

 

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 22 times the fiscal 2018 consensus earnings estimate, which is above its three-year historical average of 20 times. During the past three years, the peak valuation was 23.5 times. If the stock was to return to its peak multiple, this would suggest a target price of over $31.

The two analysts covering the company have target prices of $29.50, suggesting the stock is fairly valued, and $33.50, implying the stock price has nearly 14 per cent upside potential.

 

Revised Recommendations

In April, both analysts covering the stock maintained their recommendations but increased their target prices. Anthony Zicha, the analyst at Scotia Capital, revised his target price to $29.50 from $28.50, and Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial took his target price up to $33.50 from $32.

 

Insider Transaction Activities

The most recent trade in the public market occurred on April 24 when Guy Grenier, vice-president of sales and marketing - industrial, exercised his options and that same day sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price of $29.1551 per share.

Prior to that, on March 9, Sylvie Vachon, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,000 shares at an average cost of $27.019 per share, initiating a portfolio position.

 

Chart Watch

The long-term chart is very attractive with the share price in a steady uptrend since mid-2011.  

On a pullback, there is strong support around $27, close to its 200-day moving average (at $27.38). There is initial overhead resistance around $31.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

If you want to receive an automatic link to all reports that I write, follow me on twitter @jennifer_dowty

TSX Breakouts

POSITIVE BREAKOUTSPrice June 22
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia $78.99
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $41.36
GWR-TGlobal Water Resources Inc. $13.12
ITX-TIntertain Group Ltd $10.40
MRG.UN-TMorguard North American Residential REIT $15.87
NDQ-TNovadaq Technologies Inc $15.73
TH-TTheratechnologies Inc $7.79
TA-TTransAlta Corp $7.84
TWC-TTWC Enterprises Ltd. $12.70
NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS
AOI-TAfrica Oil Corp $1.92
ALA-TAltaGas Ltd $29.25
HOT.UN-TAmerican Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $9.97
ATH-TAthabasca Oil Corp $1.02
BTE-TBaytex Energy Corp $2.96
BCE-TBCE Inc $59.02
BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.75
BIR-TBirchcliff Energy Ltd $5.58
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $11.63
BNP-TBonavista Energy Corp $2.35
BNE-TBonterra Energy Corp $14.78
CFW-TCalfrac Well Services Ltd $2.45
CCO-TCameco Corp $12.06
CEU-TCanadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.47
REF.UN-TCanadian Real Estate Investment Trust $47.15
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $147.18
CARA-TCara Operations Ltd $23.40
CJ-TCardinal Energy Ltd $4.32
CVE-TCenovus Energy Inc $9.14
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.80
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp $10.29
CR-TCrew Energy Inc $3.51
DEE-TDelphi Energy Corp $1.15
D.UN-TDream Office REIT $18.97
DC.A-TDundee Corp $2.80
ECA-TEncana Corp $10.72
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd $16.70
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc $6.49
XTC-TExco Technologies Ltd $10.75
GH-TGamehost Inc $9.20
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc $17.13
GTE-TGran Tierra Energy Inc $2.68
HWO-THigh Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.18
HNL-THorizon North Logistics Inc $1.29
ISV-TInformation Services Corp. $17.80
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd $24.88
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd $5.72
LUC-TLucara Diamond Corp $2.74
DR-TMedical Facilities Corp $14.27
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp $3.81
MX-TMethanex Corp $53.43
MTY-TMTY Food Group Inc. $44.95
NBZ-TNorthern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.01
PONY-TPainted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.14
PXT-TParex Resources Inc $13.88
PSI-TPason Systems Inc $18.03
PGF-TPengrowth Energy Corp $1.00
PWT-TPenn West Petroleum Ltd $1.61
PEY-TPeyto Exploration & Development Corp $23.40
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd $27.91
PD-TPrecision Drilling Corp $4.25
REI.UN-TRioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $24.75
RBA-TRitchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $38.05
SVY-TSavanna Energy Services Corp $1.80
SES-TSecure Energy Services Inc $8.05
VII-TSeven Generations Energy Ltd $22.18
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $27.25
S-TSherritt International Corp $0.76
SPE-TSpartan Energy Corp $1.89
SPB-TSuperior Plus Corp $11.31
SGY-TSurge Energy Inc $1.93
TVE-TTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.02
TOG-TTORC Oil & Gas Ltd $4.61
TOU-TTourmaline Oil Corp $25.49
TCW-TTrican Well Service Ltd $3.21
TDG-TTrinidad Drilling Ltd $1.83
WRG-TWestern Energy Services Corp $1.85
WCP-TWhitecap Resources Inc $8.77

Source: Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular