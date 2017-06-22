Discussed today is a company that has been a solid long-term investment for shareholders. The company was last featured in the TSX Breakouts Report in May, 2016. Since then, in a little over a year, the share price has increased 24 per cent. There is seasonality in the business with the company entering its seasonally strongest period and set to report its second quarter fiscal 2017 results in a few weeks (the company’s fiscal year end is Nov. 30). The security highlighted below is Richelieu Hardware Ltd . ( RCH-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are nine stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 68 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Management has been firmly committed to returning capital to its shareholders, announcing a dividend increase in January of each year since 2010.

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5.67 cents per share, or over 22 cents on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 0.77 per cent.

The company has been actively repurchasing shares as part of its normal course issuer bid. During the first quarter, a relatively small number of shares, 46,200, were repurchased. In 2016, the company repurchased 1,004,700 shares.

Analysts’ Recommendations

According to Bloomberg, analysts have mixed expectations. There are only two analysts covering the company. Anthony Zicha, the analyst at Scotia Capital, has a ‘sector perform’ recommendation, while Leon Aghazarian, the analyst from National Bank Financial, has an ‘outperform’ recommendation.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus sales estimates are $935-million for fiscal 2017, increasing 8 per cent and passing the $1-billion mark, and forecast to reach $1.013-billion in fiscal 2018. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $108-million in fiscal 2017 and $119-million in fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimate are $1.22 in fiscal 2017, rising over 9 per cent to $1.34 in fiscal 2018.

Earnings expectations have increased in recent months. To illustrate, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $105-million for fiscal 2017 and $113-million for fiscal 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 were $1.20 and $1.30, respectively.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 22 times the fiscal 2018 consensus earnings estimate, which is above its three-year historical average of 20 times. During the past three years, the peak valuation was 23.5 times. If the stock was to return to its peak multiple, this would suggest a target price of over $31.

The two analysts covering the company have target prices of $29.50, suggesting the stock is fairly valued, and $33.50, implying the stock price has nearly 14 per cent upside potential.

Revised Recommendations

In April, both analysts covering the stock maintained their recommendations but increased their target prices. Anthony Zicha, the analyst at Scotia Capital, revised his target price to $29.50 from $28.50, and Leon Aghazarian from National Bank Financial took his target price up to $33.50 from $32.

Insider Transaction Activities

The most recent trade in the public market occurred on April 24 when Guy Grenier, vice-president of sales and marketing - industrial, exercised his options and that same day sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at an average price of $29.1551 per share.

Prior to that, on March 9, Sylvie Vachon, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,000 shares at an average cost of $27.019 per share, initiating a portfolio position.

Chart Watch

The long-term chart is very attractive with the share price in a steady uptrend since mid-2011.

On a pullback, there is strong support around $27, close to its 200-day moving average (at $27.38). There is initial overhead resistance around $31.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX Breakouts POSITIVE BREAKOUTS Price June 22 BNS-T Bank of Nova Scotia $78.99 GIL-T Gildan Activewear Inc $41.36 GWR-T Global Water Resources Inc. $13.12 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $10.40 MRG.UN-T Morguard North American Residential REIT $15.87 NDQ-T Novadaq Technologies Inc $15.73 TH-T Theratechnologies Inc $7.79 TA-T TransAlta Corp $7.84 TWC-T TWC Enterprises Ltd. $12.70 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS AOI-T Africa Oil Corp $1.92 ALA-T AltaGas Ltd $29.25 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $9.97 ATH-T Athabasca Oil Corp $1.02 BTE-T Baytex Energy Corp $2.96 BCE-T BCE Inc $59.02 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.75 BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd $5.58 GBT-T BMTC Group Inc $11.63 BNP-T Bonavista Energy Corp $2.35 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $14.78 CFW-T Calfrac Well Services Ltd $2.45 CCO-T Cameco Corp $12.06 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.47 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $47.15 CTC.A-T Canadian Tire Corp Ltd $147.18 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd $23.40 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd $4.32 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc $9.14 CUF.UN-T Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust $12.80 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $10.29 CR-T Crew Energy Inc $3.51 DEE-T Delphi Energy Corp $1.15 D.UN-T Dream Office REIT $18.97 DC.A-T Dundee Corp $2.80 ECA-T Encana Corp $10.72 EFX-T Enerflex Ltd $16.70 ESI-T Ensign Energy Services Inc $6.49 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $10.75 GH-T Gamehost Inc $9.20 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $17.13 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $2.68 HWO-T High Arctic Energy Services Inc $4.18 HNL-T Horizon North Logistics Inc $1.29 ISV-T Information Services Corp. $17.80 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $24.88 KEL-T Kelt Exploration Ltd $5.72 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.74 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp $14.27 MEG-T MEG Energy Corp $3.81 MX-T Methanex Corp $53.43 MTY-T MTY Food Group Inc. $44.95 NBZ-T Northern Blizzard Resources Inc $3.01 PONY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $4.14 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $13.88 PSI-T Pason Systems Inc $18.03 PGF-T Pengrowth Energy Corp $1.00 PWT-T Penn West Petroleum Ltd $1.61 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $23.40 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $27.91 PD-T Precision Drilling Corp $4.25 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust $24.75 RBA-T Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc $38.05 SVY-T Savanna Energy Services Corp $1.80 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $8.05 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd $22.18 SCL-T ShawCor Ltd $27.25 S-T Sherritt International Corp $0.76 SPE-T Spartan Energy Corp $1.89 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp $11.31 SGY-T Surge Energy Inc $1.93 TVE-T Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. $2.02 TOG-T TORC Oil & Gas Ltd $4.61 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $25.49 TCW-T Trican Well Service Ltd $3.21 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd $1.83 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $1.85 WCP-T Whitecap Resources Inc $8.77 Source: Bloomberg

