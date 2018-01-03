Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: Stock with potential near-term catalysts and over 50% upside forecast

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 75 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and just 10 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. The stock has potential near-term catalysts – a soon-to-be released Feasibility Study along with exploration results. Analysts have positive expectations for the stock with a unanimous buy call and a consensus target price that suggests a potential one-year return of over 50 per cent. The security I am referring to is MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the company is an exploration and development silver mining company with a focus on advancing its 44 per cent owned high-grade silver project located in Mexico along with its joint venture partner Fresnillo Plc that owns 56 per cent -- its Juanicipio Property. In terms of price sensitivities, the project is most sensitive to silver prices and secondly to zinc prices.

On Nov. 7, the company announced a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Juanicipio Project, a bullish report that sent the share price soaring 7 per cent the following trading day. Highlights of the PEA include: expected production of 4,000 tonnes per day, an expected mine life of 19 years, operating costs estimated at $58.67 per tonne, All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) of $5.02 per ounce of silver with production targeted to begin in the first half of 2020.

The President and Chief Executive Officer George Paspalas stated in the news release, "Strong margins drive the solid economics of Juanicipio. The upside to higher metal prices is obvious, but equally important, the project even shines brightly at significantly lower metal prices: At $8/ounce silver and $0.75/pound zinc, the project still delivers an after-tax IRR (Internal Rate of Return) of 15 per cent." He added, "The most exciting aspect to Juanicipio remains the immediate and long-term exploration upside. We know the Valdecañas Deep Zone is open in several directions and we have yet to test a number of high-potential target for additional epithermal veins, or possible vein systems on the property." Positive exploration results would be a potential catalyst for the stock. The company currently has four rigs drilling, three rigs on surface and one rig is underground.

The initial capital cost for the Juanicipio Project is projected to come in at $360-million (U.S.), of which $158-million (44 per cent) would be MAG's responsibility. The company has a strong balance sheet. As at Sept. 30, the company had $121.6-million (U.S.) in cash and no debt on its balance sheet. On a conference call held on Nov. 7, the CEO was asked about the possibility of a future equity financing or issuance of debt to assist in the funding of the project, Mr. Paspalas indicated, "Well, we are getting to a point where as we approach production and cash flow, debt is more attractive to us now than at any time of the past and the cash we have now, in fact, we've updated that June number to be $121-million as of the end of September… That comfortably gets us through well into 2019… so it's a matter of just now considering our options as we have been doing all the way along here and just working out what we think is the best way to finance this company… I know we're talking debt more now than we've ever talked before."

Another potential catalyst is the release of a Feasibility Study expected in early 2018. The Feasibility Study will not include Inferred Mineral Resources and be used to make a production decision.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. The company is in the exploration and development stage and as a result, it does not generate steady income to distribute to its shareholders.

Analysts' recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of just under $1.36-billion is covered by 12 analysts on the Street, of which all 12 analysts have buy recommendations. More specifically, three analysts have 'speculative' buy recommendations.

The firm has coverage from both Canadian and U.S.-based firms. The 12 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark Securities, Euro Pacific Capital, HC Wainwright & Co., Macquarie, National Bank Securities, PI Financial, Raymond James, Roth Capital Partners, Scotia Capital and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Numerous analysts have tweaked their target prices-some higher, some lower. Several revisions are listed below.

According to Bloomberg, in December, Ryan Thompson, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, lifted his target price to $23 from $21. Taking an opposing position, Kevin Mackenzie, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity, reduced his target price to $21 from $24.

In November, Chris Thompson, the analyst from Raymond James, trimmed his target price by $3 to $22. Shane Nagle from National Bank Financial lowered his target price to $21 from $23. Trevor Turnbull from Scotia Capital reduced his target price to $19 (U.S.) from $10 (U.S.). Bhakti Pavani from Euro Pacific Capital bumped his target price higher to $17.50 (U.S.) from $15.70 (U.S.).

Financial forecasts

The following financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The Street is forecasting revenue to grow sharply in the upcoming years. The consensus revenue estimates are $46-million in 2019, $213-million in 2020 and $336-million in 2021.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on a price-to-net asset value basis. The consensus one-year target price is $23.97, suggesting there is over 50 per cent upside potential in the stock price over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activities

In a relatively small transaction, on Dec. 13, Director Richard Colterjohn sold 2,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.10, reducing his portfolio's position to 24,406 shares.

In November, Michael Curlook, Vice-President – Investor Relations and Communications, purchased a total of 36,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.91, increasing his portfolio's position to 66,569 shares.

Chart watch

The share price can be quite volatile. Pull up a long-term chart going back 10 years and you can see the large price swings. Over the past decade, the share price has traded in a wide range, primarily between $5 and $20.

In 2017, the share price was in a downtrend, which reversed in December, allowing the stock price to close out the year higher by 5 per cent.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price's next resistance level is between $17 and $17.50. In terms of downside support, there is support around $15. Failing that, there is strong technical support between $13.50 and $14, close to its 50-day moving average (at $14.32).

