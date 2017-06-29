Discussed today is a security that may appear on the positive breakouts list in the future if analysts are correct. The share price can be extremely volatile and for that reason the stock is best suited for consideration by investors with a high risk tolerance within a diversified portfolio. To illustrate the price volatility, the stock was last featured in the TSX Breakouts report nearly one year ago, in early July of 2016. At the time, the share price was $2.95. Several weeks later, on July 27, the share price had soared 26 per cent to $3.73. However, a few months later, in December, the stock price had slide down to $2.29. This stock can have extreme price moves, and analysts are betting the share price will experience an explosive move higher with the consensus target price implying a 63 per cent price return over the next year. There is an unanimous buy recommendation on the stock from six analysts. The security highlighted below is TSO3 Inc. ( TOS-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 23 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

Over the past two months, six analysts have issued research reports on the company, and all six analysts have buy recommendations.

The six analysts issuing recent research on TS03 are from the following firms (in alphabetical order): Canaccord Genuity, Echelon Wealth Partners, GMP, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial and RBC Capital Markets.

Financial forecasts (in U.S. dollars)

The Street is forecasting revenue of $23-million in 2017, up from $13.3-million reported in 2016, and forecast to reach $45-million in 2018. However, there is substantial variability in revenue forecasts for 2018, which range from $33-million to $63-million. The consensus earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) forecast is a loss of $2.4-million in 2017, climbing to $7.8-million in 2018. The Street is forecasting the company to report an earnings loss of 4 cents per share in 2017, and becoming profitable in 2018 with earnings per share of 5 cents for the year.

Looking back over the past few months, financial forecasts have been stable. To illustrate, three months ago, the revenue estimates were $23.5-million for 2017 and $45.5-million for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock using a discounted cash flow model. The average one-year target price is $5.04, implying the share price may appreciate 63 per cent within the next 12 months. Target prices vary widely from a low of $4 to a high of $6.25.

Revised recommendations

Target prices and recommendations have been stable with no recent revisions reported by analysts.

Insider transaction activities

The most recent insider transaction in the market occurred last month. On May 23, president and chief executive officer Ric Rumble exercised his options and the same day he sold the corresponding number of shares (500,000) at an average price of $3 per share, leaving a portfolio balance of 77,000 shares. Last year, on August 5, 2016, Mr. Rumble completed a similar transaction, he exercised his options and received half a million shares, and within a few days, he sold all of these shares at an average price of $3.60 per share.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 9 per cent.

Looking at key technical resistance and support levels, on a positive breakout, the share price could rally up to around $3.50 before it faces significant overhead resistance. There is strong downside support around $3, near its 50-day moving average (at $2.98) and its 200-day moving average (at $2.99).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

TSX breakouts Positive Breakouts June 28 close AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.75 ATA-T ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc $13.23 CAE-T CAE Inc $22.50 CF-T Canaccord Genuity Group Inc $5.34 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.25 CNR-T Canadian National Railway Co $107.63 CAS-T Cascades Inc $17.61 CIX-T CI Financial Corp $27.59 CJR.B-T Corus Entertainment Inc $13.96 DRG.UN-T Dream Global REIT $11.05 EXE-T Extendicare Inc $10.42 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $96.71 ITX-T Intertain Group Ltd $11.20 KL-T Kirkland Lake Gold Inc $12.20 LAS.A-T Lassonde Industries Inc $248.94 QBR.B-T Quebecor Inc $43.03 SVC-T Sandvine Corp $4.26 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $42.31 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $57.01 TA-T TransAlta Corp $8.15 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd $62.22 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc $2.32 WSP-T WSP Global Inc $54.83 Negative Breakouts AGU-T Agrium Inc $118.88 AGT-T AGT Food & Ingredients Inc $22.19 AIF-T Altus Group Ltd $27.84 HOT.UN-T American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP $9.94 REF.UN-T Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust $46.51 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp $3.49 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. $8.52 GEI-T Gibson Energy Inc $16.72 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $28.75 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $15.83 OGC-T OceanaGold Corp $4.08 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $40.91 POT-T Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc $21.29 P-T Primero Mining Corp $0.45 SAP-T Saputo Inc $41.53 TC-T Tucows Inc. $73.83 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp $1.80 Source: Bloomberg

