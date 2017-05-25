In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 index increased 0.25 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite index rallied 0.40 per cent.

On Wednesday, major U.S. stock markets all finished the trading session slightly higher, while financial and energy stocks weighted the Canadian benchmark down.

Dividend policy

The company is focused on growth and currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are nine analysts covering the company, eight analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (at Mackie Research Capital) has a ‘hold’ recommendation.

The nine firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Bloom Burton & Co., CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, GMP, Mackie Research Capital, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting revenue of $14.4-million in 2017, rising to $23.6-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 19 cents in 2017 and 22 cents in 2018.

Earnings expectations have declined for this year but increased for next year. For instance, at the beginning of the year, the consensus revenue estimates were $20.5-million for 2017 and $20.9-million for 2018.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued using a sum-of-the-parts approach or discounted cash flow model. The average one-year target price is $11.31, suggesting the stock has over 13 per cent upside potential. However, target prices vary widely, ranging from a low of $10.50 to a high of $13, implying upside potential of between 5.5 per cent and nearly 31 per cent. Individual target prices as follows in numerical order: two at $10.50, two at $10.75, two at $11, $11.75, $12.50, and $13.

Revised recommendations

Recommendations and target prices have been relatively stable. Earlier this month, two analysts revised their expectations modestly. Martin Landry, the analyst from GMP, tweaked his target price higher to $10.50 from $10.25, while Alan Ridgeway from Scotia Capital trimmed his target price to $10.50 from $11. Both analysts maintained their buy recommendations.

Insider transaction activity

Only one insider has reported transaction activity in the public market so far this year. On April 3, board member Meir Jakobsohn sold a relatively small number of shares, 8,200 shares, leaving this portfolio’s remaining balance at 2,459,357 shares. Mr. Jakobsohn holds indirect and direct ownership positions across several accounts with this total ownership position at over 10.5-million shares.

Chart watch

Year to date, the health care sector is the worst performing sector in the S&P/TSX composite index declining 8.2 per cent. Knight Therapeutics’ share price is down 7.4 per cent; however, the stock price has been locked in a tight range for the past six months trading principally between $10 and $10.75, with the share price currently at the lower end of this trading band.

Until there is an announcement relating to an acquisition or strategic partnership, the stock price may remain in this channel with solid support around $9.85, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $9.87), and large overhead resistance just below $11.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

