Thursday's TSX breakouts: A stock yielding 5.6% with an expected total return of 30%

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 14 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) with a notable number of securities from the forest products sub-sector, and there are 25 stocks on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a dividend stock that is approaching an oversold level.

Its share price has fallen sharply due to an equity financing, which is intended to help finance the company's growth. The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation, in-line with historical levels. Analysts are forecasting 30 per cent upside potential, including the 5.6 dividend yield.

The stock discussed today is Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Halifax-based Chorus Aviation owns Jazz Aviation LP, Air Canada's regional airline that provides services to many smaller communities. The company has a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Air Canada, which is effective until 2025. Under the CPA, Chorus has a fixed fee arrangement with Air Canada, meaning that Chorus receives a fixed fee per aircraft regardless of how often the plane is flown. Chorus is not exposed to rising aircraft fuel prices as price increases are passed through to Air Canada. This agreement provides Chorus with a degree of earnings stability.

Management is focused on expanding its newly established regional aircraft leasing subsidiary, Chorus Aviation Capital (CAC), which is growing rapidly. Management views CAC as a significant growth platform for the company given its strong market fundamentals including high demand and traffic growth, limited competition, and premium yields and margins. CAC now has a fleet of 21 regional aircrafts (outside of the CPA with Air Canada).

On Wednesday, the share price tumbled 5 per cent after the company announced a $100-million bought deal financing the previous day with plans to issue over 11-million shares at an issue price of $8.60 per share. The proceeds are earmarked to fund the growth of CAC.

The company is delivering solid earnings. Before the market opened on Feb. 15, the company reported its fourth quarter financial results. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was $82.6-million, up 19 per cent year-over-year, and just above the consensus estimate of $81.2-million. The share price rallied over 2 per cent during the trading session.

At the end of 2017, on Dec. 18, Chorus was added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which has 250 constituents.

Dividend policy

Chorus Aviation pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 4 cents per share, or 48 cents per share a year, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 5.6 per cent. The company has maintained its dividend at this level since early 2015.

The CPA provides cash flow stability, suggesting the dividend should be sustainable.

Analysts' recommendationsThis small cap stock, with a market capitalization of $1.1-billion, is well covered by the Street with eight analysts issuing reports on the company since the beginning of the new year, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations and one analyst (from TD Securities) has a 'hold' recommendation.

The eight analysts providing recent research on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, National Bank Financial, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

So far this year, three analysts have revised their expectations; however, the changes to their target prices have been relatively minor.

Earlier this month, Corey Hammill, the analyst from Paradigm Capital, increased his target price to $12 from $11. David Tyerman from Cormark Securities lowered his target price to $10.50 from $11.

In January, Kevin Chiang from CIBC World Markets increased his target price to $11 from $10.50.

Financial forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $355-million in 2017, up 24 per cent from $285.6-million reported in 2017. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $387-million in 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.02 in 2018, up from 93 cents reported in 2017, and $1.12 in 2019.

Earnings estimates have been rising. For instance, four months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $327-million for 2018 and $352-million for 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.01 for 2018 and $1.09 cents for 2019.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs) basis.

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, the stock is trading at a multiple of 7.6 times the 2019 consensus estimate, relatively in-line with its three-year historical average of 7.5 times and below its peak multiple of approximately 9.5 times during this period.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $10.64, suggesting there is 25 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. If one includes the dividend yield, this equates to a potential total return of 30 per cent. Target prices quite concentrated ranging from a low of $10 to a high of $12. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $10, three at $10.50, two at $11, and $12.

Insider transactions

There has been no buying or selling activity reported by insiders in 2018.

Chart watch

The share price for Chorus Aviation was relatively unchanged until recently. To illustrate, the share price closed at $9.60 on January 2, and weeks later, closed at $9.33 on Feb. 15. However, since Feb. 15, over the past three trading sessions, the stock price has declined 8.5 per cent on very high volume. On Wednesday, over 3.7-million shares traded, well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 760,000 shares.

From a technical perspective, the stock is almost in oversold territory. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 35. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

The share price has fallen to its 200-day moving average (at $8.54), which is an area of strong support. Should the stock price break meaningfully below $8.50, the next level of support is $8.

On a recovery, the stock has initial overhead resistance around $9.50, close to its 50-day moving average (at $9.39), and there is a major ceiling of resistance at $10.

--

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.