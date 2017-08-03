Featured today is an industry leader that took a rare tumble on Wednesday, falling over 8 per cent. For patient long-term investors, this pullback may represent a buying opportunity with a potential reacceleration in the share price in late-2017 or early-2018. The security I am referred to is Cineplex Inc. ( CGX-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 21 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 27 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend policy

Management is committed to providing investors with dependable dividend income along with prudent dividend increases.

In May, management announced a 3.7 per cent dividend hike, raising its monthly dividend to 14 cents per share from 13.5 cents per share. This equates to a yearly dividend of $1.68, or an annualized dividend yield of 3.7 per cent.

Analysts’ recommendations

There are 10 firms providing recent research coverage on the company, of which seven analysts have buy recommendations, two analysts have hold recommendations, and one analyst (from Accountability Research) has a sell recommendation.

The 10 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

After the company reported its disappointing second quarter results, one analyst upgraded the stock, Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital Markets raised his recommendation to an “outperform” from a “sector perform,” but trimmed his target price to $50 from $54.

Numerous analysts maintained their recommendations but lowered their target prices. Adam Shine, the analyst from National Bank Financial, cut his target price by $10 to $46. Derek Lessard from TD Securities dropped his target price to $52 from $64. Tim Casey from BMO Capital Markets slashed his target price by $10 to $48. Robert Bek, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, cut his target price to $50 from $55. Jeffrey Fan from Scotia Capital lowered his target price by $8 to $49. Kenric Tyghe from Raymond James reduced his target price to $52 from $58. Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity took his target price down to $51 from $59. Lastly, Robert Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners dropped his target price to $56 from $60.

Financial forecasts

Analysts slashed their financial forecasts after the earnings miss was reported.

The Street is now forecasting EBITDA of $261-million in 2017, up from $234-million in 2016, and $298-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $1.47 for 2017, up from $1.25 in 2016, and $1.83 for 2018.

Just a few days ago, on August 1, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $285-million for 2017 and $315-million for 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates were $1.77 for 2017 and $2.06 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.7 times the consensus 2018 estimate, in-line with its three-year historical average of 11.5 times.

The average 12-month target price is $49.80, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next year. Analysts have target prices ranging from a low of $44 to a high of $56. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $44, $46, $48, $49, two at $50, $51, two at $52 and $56.

Insider transaction activity

There has only been one transaction reported in 2017, a relatively small purchase. On March 3, Donna Hayes, who sits on the board of directors, bought 550 shares at a price of $50.22 per share.

Chart watch

Cineplex is the second-worst performing stock of the 21 members in the S&P/TSX consumer discretionary sector, behind Dorel Industries Inc. Year-to-date, Cineplex’s stock price is down 11 per cent, lagging in the return for the S&P/TSX consumer discretionary sector index, which is up 8 per cent.

Given the 8 per cent decline in its share price on Wednesday, the stock is now in oversold territory with a relative strength index reading of 17. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

On Wednesday, the stock price broke below $50, a key support level, on very high volume. The share price hit an intraday low of $41.50 before stabilizing around $45, a level where there is strong technical support. Over 4.2-million shares traded, well above the three month historical average of approximately 240,000 shares.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Positive Breakouts Aug. 2 close BBD.B-T Bombardier Inc 2.67 CGY-T Calian Group Ltd 28.57 CWB-T Canadian Western Bank 28.62 CHR-T Chorus Aviation Inc 7.94 CGO-T Cogeco Inc 77.35 DHX.B-T DHX Media Ltd 6.63 DPM-T Dundee Precious Metals Inc 2.65 ECI-T EnerCare Inc 20.97 MIC-T Genworth MI Canada Inc 37.48 HSM-T Helius Medical Technologies Inc. 2.37 IGM-T IGM Financial Inc 42.59 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp 99.44 MFC-T Manulife Financial Corp 25.91 MNW-T Mitel Networks Corp 11.14 POW-T Power Corp of Canada 30.63 TOY-T Spin Master Corp. 45.82 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd 1.9 TECK.B-T Teck Resources Ltd 27.61 TRP-T TransCanada Corp 64.68 TRQ-T Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd 4.14 WFT-T West Fraser Timber Co Ltd 68.02 Negative Breakouts ALC-T Algoma Central Corp 11.9 ATZ-T Aritzia Inc. 12.8 AKG-T Asanko Gold Inc 1.39 BPF.UN-T Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund 22.3 CARA-T Cara Operations Ltd 22.5 GIB.A-T CGI Group Inc 64.26 CGX-T Cineplex Inc 45.43 CLR-T Clearwater Seafoods Inc 11.03 DRT-T DIRTT Environmental Solutions 5.76 ELD-T Eldorado Gold Corp 2.5 EXF-T EXFO Inc 4.925 FTT-T Finning International Inc 24.72 HR.UN-T H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 20.92 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc 16.75 KEY-T Keyera Corp 38.93 GUD-T Knight Therapeutics Inc 9.38 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp 21.58 REI.UN-T RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 23.9 VII-T Seven Generations Energy Ltd 20.51 TXG-T Torex Gold Resources Inc 21.31 RNW-T TransAlta Renewables Inc 14.29 TCN-T Tricon Capital Group Inc 10.46 TDG-T Trinidad Drilling Ltd 1.69 TC-T Tucows Inc. 67.21 VBV-T VBI Vaccines Inc 5.23 WDO-T Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. 2.33 WRG-T Western Energy Services Corp 1.34 Source: Bloomberg/Jennifer Dowty

