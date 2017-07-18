Discussed today is a security that was last featured in the Breakouts report in October, 2016. Since then the share price has more than doubled in value, rising from $1.21 to $2.60. Currently, the share price is trading sideways, and as a result does not appear on either the positive or negative breakouts lists. However, for long-term investors, I suspect the upward momentum in the share price will resume at some point as this company continues to deliver solid growth. Every analyst covering this company has a buy recommendation and the Street is forecasting a return of 22 per cent over the next year. The security highlighted below is StorageVault Canada Inc . ( SVI-X ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 13 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 14 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend Policy

Management is focused on growth, and as a result, the dividend yield is quite low. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 0.00255 cents per share, or approximately 1 cent per share on a yearly basis. This translates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

Analysts’ Recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are four analysts who cover this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $780-million. There are three buy recommendations on the stock. More specifically, one analyst has a ‘strong buy’, the other analyst has a ‘top pick’ call, while another analyst has an ‘outperform’ recommendation. The fourth analyst is currently restricted on the stock due to the recent financing. However, prior to the equity raise, he had a ‘buy’ recommendation.

The four firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, GMP, National Bank Financial, and Raymond James.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus FFO (funds from operations) and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) per share estimates are 7 cents for 2017 and 10 cents in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been stable. For instance, three months ago, the consensus FFO per unit and AFFO per share estimates were exactly the same as the current levels.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-AFFO multiple of 26 times the 2018 consensus estimate. This valuation is above its one-year historical average of approximately 24.

There are no direct peers that are publicly traded in Canada. However, in the U.S., Public Storage Inc. (PSA-N) trades at a forward P/AFFO multiple of 20 times, according to Bloomberg.

The consensus one-year target price for shares of StorageVault is $3.17, suggesting the stock price has 22 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Individual target prices supplied by three firms are as follows in numerical order: $3 and two at $3.25.

Revised Recommendations

In June, all four analysts covering the company revised their target prices higher. Prior to being restriced on the stock, Jimmy Shan, the analyst at GMP, increased his target price to $3 from $2.40. Johann Rodrigues from Raymond James raised his target price by 25 cents to $3. Maggie MacDougall from Cormark Securities took her target price up to $3.25 from $2.50. Finally, Dawoon Chung from National Bank Financial lifted his target price to $3.25 from $2.75.

Insider Transaction Activities

So far this year, there have been no reports of insiders trading securities within their personal accounts.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 80 per cent. If this small cap stock categorized in the real estate sector was included in the S&P/TSX composite real estate sector index, it would be the top performing stock.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has downside support around $2.50. Failing that, there is support around $2, which is near its 200-day moving average (at $1.84). There is a ceiling of resistance around $2.80, near its all-time closing high. After that, there is overhead resistance around $3.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

