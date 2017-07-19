Discussed today is a security that appeared on the positive breakouts list earlier this week. Interestingly, on Tuesday, over 3.3-million shares traded, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 250,000 shares. Despite this unusually high volume, the stock price only declined by a few cents, suggesting there were buyers in the stock to offset to the sellers. Last quarter, the stock price soared nearly 8 per cent after the company reported better-than-expected top line results and several analysts upgraded the stock. The security highlighted below is ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. ( ATA-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 13 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 30 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Returning Capital to Shareholders

The company currently does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

The company was not active in its share buyback program in fiscal 2017.

Analysts’ Recommendations

According to Bloomberg, there are seven analysts who cover this small-cap industrial stock with a market capitalization of approximately $1.25-billion. The stock has five buy recommendations and two hold recommendations.

The seven firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Paradigm Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $125.5-million for fiscal 2018, rising 9 per cent to $137-million in fiscal 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 68 cents in fiscal 2018 and 80 cents in fiscal 2019.

Financial forecasts have been stable over recent months. For instance, three months ago, for fiscal 2018, the consensus EBITDA estimate was $126-million and the consensus earnings per share estimate was 70 cents.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19.8 times the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate. This valuation is slightly above its three-year historical average of 18.3 times. Over the past three years, the forward P/E multiple has peaked at over 25 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $14.33, suggesting the stock price has a modest 7 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Individual target prices supplied by six firms are as follows in numerical order: $12, $13, $14, $14.50, $16, and $16.50.

Revised Recommendations

In May, several analysts covering the company revised their recommendations, most of which were higher. Cherilyn Radbourne, the analyst at TD Securities, upgraded her stock recommendation to a ‘buy’ from a ‘hold’ and increased her target price to $14.50 from $13. David Tyerman from Cormark Securities also upgraded the stock to a ‘buy’ from a ‘market perform’ and he lifted his target price to $14 from $13. Justin Keywood from GMP raised his target price by $1 to $16. Timothy Stanish from EVA Dimensions raised his recommendation to an ‘overweight’ from a ‘hold’. There was one outlier, a downward revision from Daniel Kim, the analyst from Paradigm Capital, who maintained his ‘hold’ recommendation but lowered his target price to $12 from $13.

Insider Transaction Activities

There has been mixed insider trading in this stock. The newly appointed chief executive officer has been a buyer, while other insiders have chosen to sell shares in the market after exercising their options. A few of the larger transactions are highlighted below.

On June 16, Eric Kiisel, the company’s senior vice-president – energy and consumer, exercised his options and on the same day, he sold the corresponding number of shares (5,000) around the $12.54 per share price level, leaving his portfolio with a share balance of 3,582 shares.

On March 30, the chief executive officer Andrew Hider purchased 36,900 shares around the $13.50 per share price level. The previous day, he acquired 65,000 shares. After these transactions, his portfolio’s share balance stood at 102,100 shares. Mr. Hider was appointed to the position as CEO several months ago, in March.

On March 29, Chuck Gyles, the vice-president of organizational effectiveness, exercised his options and on the same day, he sold the corresponding number of shares (102,800), eliminating his portfolio’s position.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up a respectable but modest 7 per cent. The share price has been steadily recovering from its steep decline that began in late-2015 and extended into early 2016.

On Tuesday, an unusually high number of shares traded, over 3.3-million shares, which is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately a quarter of a million shares. Despite the very high trading volume, the stock price only declined eight cents to close at $13.39, suggesting there were buyers in the stock to absorb the selling pressure.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is a ceiling of resistance around $14, and if the share price can break meaningfully above this level, it could rally to around $16. The stock price has downside support around $12, close to its 50-day moving average (at $12.35). Failing that, there is support around $11, and large support around $10.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

