Discussed today is a security that appears on the negative breakouts list. The company will be releasing its second quarter financial result next week. If history repeats itself, the share price may rebound from its current downtrend. The stock price has rallied immediately after reporting its financial results in eight of the past nine quarters. There are 13 buy recommendation on the stock with a 17-per-cent price return anticipated over the next year. The security highlighted below is Waste Connections Inc. ( WCN-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 15 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 15 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Returning Capital to Shareholders

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend in U.S. dollars of 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 0.7 per cent.

Last October, the company announced a 24 per cent dividend increase, lifting the quarterly dividend to its present level.

In 2016, the company did not repurchase any shares, nor was management active in its share buyback program during the first quarter of 2017.

Analysts’ Recommendations

According to Bloomberg, 16 analysts have issued recent research reports, of which, 13 analysts have buy recommendations and three analysts have hold recommendations.

Financial Forecasts

The company reports its financial results in U.S. dollars.

The Street is expecting EBITDA of $1.43-billion in 2017 and anticipated to rise to $1.55-billion in 2018.

Financial forecasts have been stable, increasing slightly, over recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $1.42-billion for 2017 and $1.53-billion for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of over 13 times the 2018 consensus estimate, well above its three-year historical average and near its peak multiple during this time period.

The consensus one-year target price is $94.94 (Canadian), suggesting the stock price has 17 per cent upside potential over the next 12 months.

Insider Transaction Activities

There has been mixed trading by insiders with both buying and selling activity.

On June 7, the company’s president Steven Bouck, sold 15,000 shares at an average price of $96.05 (U.S.) per share, reducing his portfolio’s position to 192,225 shares.

On June 6, director Sue Lee , who sits on the board of directors, purchased 800 shares, increasing her portfolio’s holdings to 5,079 shares.

On June 5, fellow director Michael Harlan sold 3,400 shares at an average price of $96.487 (U.S.) per share, trimming his portfolio’s position to 27,536 shares.

On June 2, Patrick Shea, senior vice-president, general counsel and secretary, sold 6,000 shares, taking his portfolio’s holdings down to 22,248 shares.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the share price is up 15.6 per cent, making the stock one of the top performers in the S&P/TSX composite industrials sector index. The stock’s underlying uptrend remains intact. However, in recent weeks, the share price has come under pressure, falling 6 per cent over the past month, in opposing direction to the rising Canadian dollar, which has rallied 5 per cent.

The selloff has been swift with the share price nearing oversold territory with the relative strength index reading at 31. Generally, a reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is a ceiling of resistance around $85 (Canadian), near its 50-day moving average (at $84.63). After that, there is overhead resistance just below $90. The stock price has downside support around $80. Failing that, there is support around $75, which is close to its 200-day moving average (at $75.40).

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

