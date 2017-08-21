Discussed today is a company whose share price recently spiked after the company reported an earnings beat. We last featured this dividend stock in the Breakouts report in March of last year. Since then, the share price has rallied 69 per cent. The stock has an unanimous buy call with a total return (including the dividend yield) of over 20 per cent forecast. In the near-term, I would not be surprised if the share price drifted slightly lower. If the share price retreated, this may represent an attractive buying opportunity. The stock discussed today is Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 10 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 44 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend Policy

The company pays shareholders a monthly dividend of 20 cents per share, or $2.40 yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 4.2 per cent. The divided has been maintained at this level since its December 2010 payment.

The payout ratio during the first half of 2017 was 49 per cent. In 2016, the payout ratio was 67 per cent; however, excluding realized losses on foreign exchange contracts, the payout ratio was 52 per cent last year.

Since the beginning of August, seven analysts have issued research reports on the company of which all seven reports contained buy recommendations.

The seven firms that issued research reports on the company after the release of its second quarter financial results are as follows in alphabetical order: AltaCorp Capital, CIBC World Markets, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimate is $139-million in 2017, rising over 9 per cent to $152-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.99 for 2017, jumping 49 per cent to $4.46 in 2018 (most earnings forecasts are below $4 per share in 2018; however, there is one significant outlier that has skewed the consensus estimate for 2018).

Earnings estimates have been rising. For instance, four months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $117-million for 2017 and $128-million for 2018.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis based on 2018 estimates. According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.5 times the 2018 consensus earnings estimate. This valuation is above the stock’s historical three-year average of 8.4 times and just below the peak of over 10 times.

According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $68.43, suggesting there is over 18 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $65 to a high of $72. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: two at $65, $67, three at $70, and $72.

Revised Recommendations

Earlier this month, four analysts revised their target prices.

Keith Carpenter from AltaCorp. Capital took his target price up to $67 from $65. Greg Colman from National Bank Financial lifted his target price to $70 from $60. Damir Gunja from TD Securities lifted his target price by $9 to the high on the Street at $72, and also upgraded the stock to a ‘buy’ from a ‘hold’ recommendation. John Chu, the analyst from Laurentian Bank Securities, increased his target price to $70 from $67.

Insider Transactions

Last month, on July 7, the president and chief executive officer Tim Close purchased 807 shares at an average price per share slightly below the $57 price level, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 75,054 shares.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, this small-cap industrial stock, with a market capitalization of $920-million, has seen its share price rally by 10 per cent.

The share price may retreat in the near-term. In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is initial downside support around $55, near its 200-day moving average (at $54.70). Failing that, there is strong support around $50. The stock has significant overhead resistance at $60.

Positive Breakouts Aug. 18 Close CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $12.99 D-U-T Dream Office REIT $21.06 GDC-T Genesis Land Development Corp $3.79 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $99.77 KMP-U-T Killam Apartment REIT $13.12 KL-T Kirkland Lake Gold Inc $14.64 NCC/A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $12.25 NVU-U-T Northview Apartment REIT $23.27 PEO-T People Corporation $6.68 QBR/B-T Quebecor Inc $47.24 Negative Breakouts ABT-T Absolute Software Corp $7.46 ACO/X-T Atco Ltd $46.04 BB-T BlackBerry Ltd $10.92 BEI-U-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $41.58 CAE-T CAE Inc $20.52 CNE-T Canacol Energy Ltd $4.00 GOOS-T Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $22.55 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.25 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $191.37 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $38.85 CLS-T Celestica Inc $14.38 GIB/A-T CGI Group Inc $62.67 CSH-U-T Chartwell Retirement Residences $14.77 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $40.15 CIGI-T Colliers International Group Inc $61.91 CNL-T Continental Gold Inc $2.84 CPG-T Crescent Point Energy Corp $8.61 DII/B-T Dorel Industries Inc $30.24 ENF-T Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc $30.98 ENGH-T Enghouse Systems Ltd $51.25 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $9.99 WN-T George Weston Ltd $107.64 GSY-T goeasy Ltd $25.55 GCG-T Guardian Capital Group $25.00 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $14.21 IPL-T Inter Pipeline Ltd $22.68 IFP-T Interfor Corp $17.39 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp $2.55 MRU-T Metro Inc $41.79 OTEX-T Open Text Corp $40.19 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $13.13 PKI-T Parkland Fuel Corp $25.11 PPL-T Pembina Pipeline Corp $39.52 PEY-T Peyto Exploration & Development Corp $19.79 PSK-T PrairieSky Royalty Ltd $27.76 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.25 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $13.22 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc $27.31 ZZZ-T Sleep Country Canada $33.99 SNC-T SNC-Lavalin Group Inc $51.57 TIH-T Toromont Industries Ltd $44.07 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $24.17 TC-T Tucows Inc. $65.97 VSN-T Veresen Inc $17.28 Source: Bloomberg

