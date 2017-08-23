Discussed today is a company that we last featured in the Breakouts report at the end of December 2016 and since then, the share price has rallied 16 per cent. Interestingly, last month, la Caisse de depột et placement du Québec (CDPQ), an institutional investor that takes a long-term investment approach, acquired a 17 per cent stake in the company. The company has a unanimous buy recommendation with double-digit price appreciation forecast. The stock highlighted today is Boralex Inc. ( BLX-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 31 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Dividend Policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, or 60 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.7 per cent.

Management targets a payout ratio in the medium-term roughly between 40 per cent and 60 per cent of its discretionary cash flows.

The company has announced a dividend increase annually for the past two years, each February since 2016.

Analysts’ Recommendations

There are eight analysts that cover this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $1.67-billion. The stock has an unanimous buy recommendation.

The eight firms that provide research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $336-million in 2017, rising 12 per cent to $376-million in 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been revised slightly lower in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the Street was expecting EBITDA of $344-million in 2017 and $389-million the following year.

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock using a discounted cash flow analysis. According to Bloomberg, the one-year consensus target price is $24.38, suggesting there is 11 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices are quite concentrated, ranging from a low of $24 to a high of $25. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: three at $24, four at $24.50, and $25.

Revised Recommendations

Earlier this month, Ben Pham, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets and Mark Jarvi, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, both trimmed their target prices to $24.50 from $25.

Insider Transactions

Over the course of two trading days, August 15 and 16, Michelle Samson-Doel, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 6,200 shares for two accounts at an average price per share just above the $22 level. Ms. Samson-Doel sold 4,200 shares for an account in which she has direct ownership, reducing her portfolio’s position to 5,671 shares, and divested 2,000 shares for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Groupe Samson-Doel Limitée), trimming the portfolio’s holdings to 41,400 shares.

On July 27, la Caisse de depột et placement du Québec, an institutional investor with a long-term investment horizon, purchased over 13-million shares at $21.86 per share from Cascades Inc.

Chart Watch

The stock price has been in a multi-year uptrend. Year-to-date, the share price has increased nearly 15 per cent, making Boralex the second best-performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite utilities sector index so far this year (behind Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.).

For the past five months, the positive price momentum has paused with the share price trading sideways principally between $21 and $23. The stock price is currently trading in the middle of this trading band.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is strong downside support around $21, and failing that at $20. The stock has overhead resistance around $23, and after that, around $25.

====

Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company Name Aug. 22 AGF/B-T AGF Management Ltd $7.63 AC-T Air Canada $23.04 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $11.85 AR-T Argonaut Gold Inc $2.58 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.08 DOO-T BRP Inc $41.89 CFX-T Canfor Pulp Products Inc $13.20 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.22 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $79.34 GH-T Gamehost Inc $9.71 HSM-T Helius Medical Technologies Inc. $2.88 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $9.33 NCC/A-T Newfoundland Capital Corp Ltd $12.46 MJN-T ParmaCan Capital Corp. $2.44 QBR/B-T Quebecor Inc $48.06 RAY/A-T Stingray Digital Group Inc. $8.88 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $2.26 TECK/B-T Teck Resources Ltd $30.18 Negative Breakouts Price ARE-T Aecon Group Inc $14.30 AXY-T Alterra Power Corp. $5.28 ACO/X-T Atco Ltd $45.91 BXE-T Bellatrix Exploration Ltd $2.85 BEI-U-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $40.96 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $14.60 CAE-T CAE Inc $20.44 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.13 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd $38.60 CLS-T Celestica Inc $14.27 GIB/A-T CGI Group Inc $62.57 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $37.72 DII/B-T Dorel Industries Inc $29.70 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $9.73 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $2.61 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $14.01 ITP-T Intertape Polymer Group Inc $19.43 KEG-U-T KEG Royalties Income Fund $20.60 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $15.50 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp $18.00 MSI-T Morneau Shepell Inc $19.99 NSU-T Nevsun Resources Ltd $2.57 PONY-T Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd $3.67 PXT-T Parex Resources Inc $12.89 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $18.08 RY-T Royal Bank of Canada $92.01 SIS-T Savaria Corp. $13.05 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $7.47 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.40 TOU-T Tourmaline Oil Corp $24.16 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $2.56 Source: Bloomberg

