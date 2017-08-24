Discussed today is a company that we last featured in the Breakouts report at the end of January. Approximately five months later, the share price had rallied 17 per cent, closing at its 2017 peak of $54.83 on June 28. However, since then, the share price has been under pressure, declining nearly 8 per cent over the past two months. Several insiders have taken advantage of the recent price weakness, accumulating shares in the market. The stock offers investors a stable dividend, currently yielding 3 per cent. The stock highlighted today is WSP Global Inc. ( WSP-T ).

On today’s TSX Breakouts report, there are 16 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 18 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum). The lists are quite brief as the trading volume in the market has been light.

Dividend Policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share or $1.50 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3 per cent.

Analysts’ Recommendations

There are 10 analysts that cover this mid-cap industrial stock with a market capitalization of $5.2-billion. The stock has six buy recommendations and four hold recommendations.

The 10 firms that provide research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, Alta Corp. Capital, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Financial Forecasts

The consensus EBITDA estimates are $553-million in 2017, rising 13 per cent to $627-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.69 in 2017 and $3.07 in 2018.

Earnings forecasts have been revised slightly higher in recent months. For instance, four months ago, the Street was expecting EBITDA of $550-million in 2017 and $615-million the following year. The earnings per share estimates were $2.62 for 2017 and $2.95 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 9.7 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above its three-year historical average multiple of 9 times but below its peak multiple of over 10 times during this period.

The one-year consensus target price is $55.80, suggesting there is 10 per cent upside in the share price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $50 to a high of $60. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: $50, $52, three at $54, $57, $58, $59, and two at $60.

Revised Recommendations

This month, several analysts tweaked their target prices –all higher. Frederic Bastien, the analyst from Raymond James, increased his target price to $60 from $58. Michael Tupholme from TD Securities lifted his target price by $1 to $59. Mark Neville took his target price up to $58 from $57. Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank Securities increased her target price by $1 to $57. Chris Murray from AltaCorp Capital increased his target price to $50 (the low on the Street) from $49. Mark Suarez from Accountability Research bumped his target price up by $5 to $60.

Insider Transactions

Two insiders have taken advantage of the recent stock price weakness, accumulating shares in the market.

On August 18, Louis-Philippe Carrière, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share around the $50.16 level. The previous day, he acquired 1,000 shares. After these transactions, he held 3,100 shares in his portfolio.

On August 17, a fellow board member Suzanne Rancourt bought 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $50, increasing her portfolio’s holdings to 4,303 shares.

Chart Watch

Year-to-date, the share price has increased over 13 per cent, making WSP one of the top performing stocks in the S&P/TSX composite industrials sector index. However, the stock price has declined nearly 8 per cent over the past eight weeks, albeit on low volume.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, the stock has strong downside support around $48, close to its 200-day moving average (at $48.36). There is overhead resistance around $52, and after that, around $55.

Positive Breakouts Price Ticker Company Aug. 23 AGF/B-T AGF Management Ltd $7.81 AC-T Air Canada $23.92 ALS-T Altius Minerals Corp $12.14 PXX-T BlackPearl Resources Inc $1.16 CS-T Capstone Mining Corp $1.25 CGO-T Cogeco Inc $79.42 DIR-U-T Dream Industrial REIT $9.11 GH-T Gamehost Inc $9.75 HBM-T HudBay Minerals Inc $10.72 IMG-T IAMGOLD Corp $7.49 IFC-T Intact Financial Corp $101.19 LIF-T Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp $19.09 LUN-T Lundin Mining Corp $9.41 TKO-T Taseko Mines Ltd $2.30 TECK/B-T Teck Resources Ltd $30.62 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp $24.81 Negative Breakouts Price BEI-U-T Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $40.95 BNE-T Bonterra Energy Corp $14.55 CAE-T CAE Inc $20.23 CEU-T Canadian Energy Services & Technology Co $5.12 CP-T Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd $189.73 CLS-T Celestica Inc $14.26 CGX-T Cineplex Inc $37.61 DII/B-T Dorel Industries Inc $29.14 XTC-T Exco Technologies Ltd $9.71 GTE-T Gran Tierra Energy Inc $2.59 HLF-T High Liner Foods Inc $13.91 MAG-T MAG Silver Corp $15.23 PLC-T Park Lawn Corp. $17.83 PVG-T Pretium Resources Inc $9.89 SIS-T Savaria Corp $12.97 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc $7.41 SVM-T Silvercorp Metals Inc $3.36 TOS-T TSO3 Inc $2.34 Source: Bloomberg

