Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A top performing stock with 8 buy calls enters a seasonally strong period

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 37 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and six securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a top performing stock that appears on the positive breakouts list. Seasonality is working in the stock's favour. The underlying commodity price has historically rallied during the start of a new year. Looking back over the past 10 years, the price of gold has jumped on average over 6 per cent during the first two months of the year. In fact, for eight of the past 10 years, the price of gold has increased in value. Moreover, for six of the past 10 years, the price of gold has climbed by 5 per cent or more. The stock profiled below has operation in countries with low geopolitical risks, initiated a dividend in 2017, announced a dividend increase two months ago, has been actively repurchasing shares, and insiders are accumulating shares. The security I am referring to is Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Kirkland Lake Gold is a mid-tier gold producer with operations in two geopolitically stable countries, Canada and Australia. The company's core operations include its Mascassa Mine in Northeastern Ontario and its Fosterville Mine in the state of Victoria, Australia, both of which are high-grade and low-cost mines.

The company is dual listed, trading on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same ticker, KL. The stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2017. At the time, the President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Makuch stated, "We are listing on the NYSE at a time when our company is reporting strong growth in production, earnings and free cash flow. We also are having significant exploration success extending existing gold deposits and identifying new areas of gold mineralization at our Macassa and Taylor mines in Canada and our Fosterville mine in Australia. Given the progress being achieved, we believe it is the right time to list on the NYSE and to increase our marketing efforts in the United States."

Management increased its production guidance three times in 2017 with gold production currently targeted at between 580,000 and 595,000 ounces. In addition, expected all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce declined, improving to its current guidance of between $800 (U.S.) and $825 (U.S.). On Dec. 18, management issued a press release announcing exploration success at its Taylor Mine and the following day, the company reported positive drilling results at the Cosmo Mine in Australia. A key catalyst for the stock is if the company continues to deliver positive exploration results.

Looking forward to the fourth-quarter, on the third-quarter earnings call, management called for "higher production based on an increase in both tonnes process and average grades". Given the positive outlook, the share price rallied over 10 per cent on Nov. 2 on high volume with over 2.6-million shares traded, well above its three-month historical daily trading volume of approximately 1.4-million shares.

Returning capital to shareholders

On March 29, 2017, management announced plans to initiate a quarterly dividend payable in July. During the first-quarter earnings conference call, the company's Chief Financial Officer Philip Yee highlighted that the initiation of a dividend reflects management's, "confidence in the company's growth profile and ability to generate free cash flow." The inaugural dividend was set at one cent per share.

Several months later, in November, management announced a dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend to two cents per share or eight cents per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

The company has been active in its share buyback program. In a press release dated Nov. 2, management indicated that they had repurchased 4.8-million shares at a cost of $74.9-million (Canadian) year-to-date and the Chief Executive Officer stated, "We will continue to use the NCIB [normal-course issuer bid] to repurchase stock with excess cash as we feel that our company's shares are significantly undervalued in the market."

Analysts' recommendations

This mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of just under $4-billion is covered by 10 analysts on the Street, of which eight analysts have buy recommendations and two analysts have hold recommendations.

The 10 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Macquarie, National Bank Securities, PI Financial, RBC Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital.

Revised recommendations

In December, Brian Quast, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, bumped his target price up to $24.50 from $20.50. Dan Rollins from RBC Capital Markets tweaked his target price up by $1 to $22. Raj Ray from Desjardins Securities increased his target price to $25 from $24.

In November, Cosmos Chiu, the analyst from CIBC World Markets, increase his target price by $3 to $22. Ovais Habib from Scotia Capital raised his target price to $19 from $17.50. Philip Ker from PI Financial bumped his target price by $2 to $19.25. Michael Siperco from Macquarie lifted his target price to $22 from $19.

Financial forecasts

The following financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The Street is forecasting gold production of 589,000 ounces in 2017, 629,000 ounces in 2018,and 673,000 ounces in 2019. The consensus cash flow per share estimates are $1.47 in 2017, increasing to $1.94 in 2018, and to $2.07 in 2019. The Street is forecasting earnings per share of 64 cents in 2017, rising to $1.18 in 2018, and $1.26 in 2019.

Forecasts increased sharply in the second half of 2017. For instance, back in June, the consensus cash flow per share estimates were $1.41 for 2017 and $1.50 for 2018. The Street was forecasting earnings per share of 52 cents in 2017, rising to 68 cents in 2018.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued by analysts on a price-to-net asset value basis. The consensus one-year target price is $21.97, suggesting there is 14 per cent upside in the stock price over the next 12 months. Target prices range from a low of $19 (at Scotia Capital) to a high of $25 (at Desjardins Securities).

Insider transaction activities

On Dec. 13, Director Jeffrey Parr purchased 1,050 shares at an average price per share of $17.87 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

On Dec. 11, the company's Chief Financial Officer Philip Yee bought 6,000 shares at an average cost per share of $17.02, increasing his portfolio's position to 71,220 shares.

Chart watch

The stock has been a strong performer. In 2017, its share price soared 175 per cent. In 2016, the stock price more than doubled in value.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the share price may face initial resistance around $20 and after that around $22.50. In terms of downside support, there is strong support between $17 and $17.50, which is near its 50-day moving average (at $17.55). Failing that, there is strong technical support around $15.



The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

