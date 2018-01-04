Thursday’s TSX breakouts: Resumption of earnings growth may lead to multiple expansion for this stock

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 58 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 13 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a security that may appear on the positive breakouts list sometime in 2018. The stock trades at a reasonable valuation with room for multiple expansion. The security I am referring to is Linamar Corp. (LNR-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar is a global manufacturing company serving the automotive and industrial markets.

On Dec. 14, management announced its plans to acquire the MacDon Group of Companies for $1.2-billion that sent the share price soaring over 11 per cent the following day on high volume. Winnipeg-based MacDon manufactures specialized agriculture harvesting equipment and as such will diversify the company's revenue base and complement Linamar's existing agricultural operations. MacDon is an industry leader with the largest market share in each of their core products. Management held a conference call to discuss the acquisition that day during which the Chief Executive Officer Linda Hasenfratz highlighted several drivers for the acquisition, "We're excited about the deal from many different perspectives. It provides us diversification into an opportunistic market. It provides innovation as MacDon is considered an innovative market leader in all their products. Of course, it gives us growth both immediately and longer term as we grow the business globally, and we feel it's a financially attractive deal as well." Ms. Hasenfratz believes this is an opportunistic acquisition seeing the agricultural industry as being "in the early stages of cyclical recovery so it's a great time to step into the market and really take advantage of things starting to improve and gain some momentum."

MacDon generates sales between $550-million and $650-million with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margins principally between 20 per cent and 25 per cent. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. The Chief Financial Officer Dale Schneider anticipates "high single-digit earnings per share and free cash flow accretion in the first two years."

Management plans to fund the acquisition using a new term loan facility. The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will rise to approximately 1.7 times, a manageable level. Management targets deleveraging its balance sheet to under 1 times within 18 to 24 months. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter.

Dividend policy

The company pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share or 48 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 0.6 per cent. In March, 2017, the company announced a 20 per cent dividend increase (from 10 cents per share), marking its first dividend increase since early 2014.

This dividend yield is below its peers Magna International (MG-T) and Martinrea International (MRE-T) that have yields of approximately 2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Analysts' recommendations

There are 10 analysts that cover this stock, of which six analysts have buy recommendations, three analysts have hold recommendations and one analyst is currently restricted on the stock.

The 10 firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, Cormark Securities, EVA Dimensions, Gabelli & Co., Macquarie, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities and Veritas Investment Research.

Revised recommendations

In December, Mark Neville, the analyst from Scotia Capital, lifted his target price to $90 (the high on the Street) from $85. Dan Fong, the analyst from Veritas Investment bumped his target price up to $75 from $69 (the low on the Street) and upgraded the stock to a 'buy' recommendation from a 'sell' recommendation. David Tyerman from Cormark took his target price down by $1 to $87.

In November, Steven Arthur, the analyst at RBC Capital Markets, tweaked his target price to $80 from $79. Michael Glen from Macquarie reduced his target price to $80 from $87. Brian Morrison from TD Securities dropped his target price by $2 to $82.

Financial forecasts

Analysts are anticipating solid earnings growth for Linamar over the upcoming years. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $1.05-billion in 2017 rising to $1.21-billion in 2018 and to $1.39-billion in 2019. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $8.12 for 2017 rising 16 per cent to $9.41 for 2018, and advancing to $9.83 in 2019.

Earnings forecasts have been relatively stable for 2017 but increased for 2018 last month after the company announced the acquisition. For instance, three months ago, the Street was forecasting earnings per share of $8.27 for 2017 and $8.87 for 2018.

Valuation

Relative to its historical levels and to its peers, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis as well as on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis. For instance, according to Bloomberg, the stock trading at a P/E multiple of 7.9 times the consensus 2018 estimate, below its three-year historical average of 9.2 times.

The consensus one-year target price is $82.33, implying the share price has 10 per cent upside potential over the next 12-months. Target prices range from a low of $75 (at Veritas) to a high of $90 (at Scotia). Individual target prices provided by seven firms are as follows in numerical order: $75, two at $80, $81, $82, $87 and $90.

Insider transaction activities

On Dec. 19, the company's Chief Executive Officer Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares in her personal account at an average price per share of $76.0851, increasing her portfolio's position to 242,384 shares.

Looking back, in 2016 and 2015, Ms. Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares in the market during the fourth-quarter in both years.

Chart watch

The share price has been recovering from its downtrend that was in place from mid-2015 to mid-2016.

Looking at key resistance and support levels, there is initial, but minor, overhead resistance around $76, and a major ceiling of resistance around $80. Looking at the downside, there is support around $67, near its 200-day moving average (at $67.26). The 200-day moving average has provided strong support for the share price over the past year.

====

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

