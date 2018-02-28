Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: TD makes the list ahead of earnings release

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 21 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 32 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that appears on the positive breakouts list. The company is set to report its first quarter financial results on Thursday. The security highlighted today is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

TD Bank is the fifth largest bank in North America as measured by total assets.

The company has a few tailwinds that should benefit the stock. For instance, rate hikes both by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are positive for bank stocks. Currently, futures are implying a 67 per cent probability that a rate increase will be announced on May 30 by the Bank of Canada. For the July 11 meeting, the probability rises to 81 per cent. In the U.S., three or perhaps four rates hikes are anticipated this year. In addition, the lower U.S. corporate tax rate benefits the company.

On Nov. 30, the company reported fourth quarter earnings that were just shy of expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.36, two cents below the consensus estimate. Provisions for credit losses (PCLs) increased quarter-over-quarter with an increase in provisions in the U.S. retail segment. The share price decline over 2 per cent that day.

Before the market opens on March 1, the company will be releasing its first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results. The Street is expecting earnings per share $1.46.

The company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker, TD.

Dividend policy

Management is firmly committed to increasing its dividend. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share, or $2.40 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 3.2 per cent.

The payout ratio was 44 per cent in the fourth quarter, in-line with management's targeted payout ratio of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of adjusted earnings.

Analysts' recommendations

There are 17 analysts that cover this bank stock, of which 10 analysts have 'buy' recommendations, six analysts have 'hold' recommendations, and one analyst (from Veritas Investment Research) has a 'sell' recommendation.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital Markets increased his target price to $84 from $81. Sohrab Movahedi, the analyst at BMO Capital Markets, lifted his target price to $79 from $76. Sumit Malhotra from Scotia Capital raised his target price by $2 to $85. Robert Sedran, the analyst from CIBC Capital Markets, upgraded his recommendation to an 'outperform' from a 'neutral' call and raised his target price to $84 from $79. Doug Young from Desjardins Securities took his target price up to $78 from $76. Mike Rizvanovic from Macquarie bumped his target price up $1 to $80.

Meanwhile, taking an opposing action, Scott Chan, the analyst from Canaccord Genuity trimmed his target price by $1 to $79.

Financial forecasts

Analysts are forecasting steady growth for TD. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $6.02 in fiscal 2018, up nearly 9 per cent from $5.54 reported in fiscal 2017. Earnings per share is forecast to climb 8 per cent to $6.51 in fiscal 2019.

Last quarter, management guided to adjusted earnings per share growth of between 7 per cent and 10 per cent over the medium term.

Earnings forecasts have been rising. For instance, four months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $5.85 for fiscal 2018 and $6.24 for fiscal 2019 .

Valuation

The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.6 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, which is marginally above its five-year historical average of 11.2 times. Over the past five years, the peak valuation was approximately 12.5 times. If the multiple were to expand to 12.5 times, this would equate to a share price of over $81.

The consensus one-year target price is $80.03, implying the share price may appreciate 6 per cent over the next 12 months. However, target prices vary widely from a low of $70 (from the analyst at Veritas Investment Research) to a high of $85 (from the analyst at Scotia Capital). Individual target prices provided by 14 firms are as a follows in numerical order: $70, $73, $76, $77, $78, two at $79, three at $80, $83, two at $84, and $85.

Insider transaction activity

So far in 2018, there has not been any buying or selling activity reported by insiders. The most recent insider transactions occurred in December.

On Dec. 14, Colleen Johnston, Special Advisor - TD Bank Group, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at an average price per share of $72.04, leaving 81,200 shares in her portfolio.

The previous day, Teri Currie, Group Head-Canadian Personal Banking, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (59,560) at an average price per share of $72.64, eliminating the portfolio's position.

Chart watch

On Tuesday, the stock price closed at a record high. Of the 'Big 6' banks, TD has the highest gain year-to-date; however, the return in modest at just a 2 per cent.

In terms of key technical resistance and support levels, the stock's next major resistance level is around $80. On a pullback, there is support around $70, near its 200-day moving average (at $69.21). Failing that, there is support around $65.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indices that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.