Top 10 high conviction stock picks from Morningstar’s ‘ultimate stock pickers’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

CIBC economists warned that today's report on domestic retail sales could come in well below expectations, and, indeed, the results were wretched. Month-over-month sales were down 0.8 per cent when a flat result was the consensus forecast.

I wrote a column for today's paper arguing that the retail sales report was a big deal, but there's a persistent pest writing for Bloomberg , who's younger than the socks I'm wearing, arguing that December results don't matter. (I'm kidding, we're friends and he has a point). There is no question that upcoming Canadian data releases are now more important as a way to verify or counter today's data.

Michael Batnick from Ritholtz Wealth management, backed up by our own Tim Shufelt's story, notes that volatile days in the market tend to cluster together, a sign that choppy trading will continue,

"Another way of saying large changes follow large changes is that volatility tends to cluster. .. The S&P 500 went 94 days without closing up or down 1%, but in the last 17 days, it has done this 10 times."

Gadfly is likely being a bit alarmist with the term "Bondageddon," but there is widespread concern about the effects of rising interest rates and bond yields on stock valuations,

"the 30-year is now within touching distance of highs reached in 2015, 2016 and 2017. This 3.24 percent level is the dividing line between a fairly orderly bond sell-off and a proper rout -- the latter has the capacity to spill over into stocks and even potentially signal a credit crunch."

Morningstar has released its "Our Ultimate Stock-Pickers' Top 10 High-Conviction and New-Money Purchases" and readers can take them as seriously as they would like. Picks include CVS Health , Priceline Group and Apple,

"when we look at the buying activity of our Ultimate Stock-Pickers, we focus on high-conviction purchases and new-money buys. We think of high-conviction purchases as instances when managers have made meaningful additions to their portfolios, as defined by the size of the purchase in relation to the size of the portfolio. We define a new-money buy strictly as an instance where a manager purchases a stock that did not exist in the portfolio in the prior period."

