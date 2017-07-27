Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Top links: 'Markets will kill oil before the government does'

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

I finally found a global research firm that’s bullish on the loonie. Nomura strategist Peter Dragicevich writes,

“From a relative value perspective, we continue to favour the CAD over the AUD and NZD. The fundamentals underpinning the CAD are more entrenched, in our view. Growth momentum in Canada remains robust, broad and above potential. The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised interest rates in July and the outlook is for further interest rate rises to come through.”

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

