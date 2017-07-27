I finally found a global research firm that’s bullish on the loonie. Nomura strategist Peter Dragicevich writes,
"From a relative value perspective, we continue to favour the CAD over the AUD and NZD. The fundamentals underpinning the CAD are more entrenched, in our view. Growth momentum in Canada remains robust, broad and above potential. The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised interest rates in July and the outlook is for further interest rate rises to come through."
