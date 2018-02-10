Trump’s surprising ignorance about stock markets (and what rational investors should do after a brutal week)

You'd think that as a businessman, Donald Trump would know more about the stock market. But it seems not, at least based on his Twitter comments last week.

The U.S. president berated investors for selling off their shares in the wake of good economic news. Jobs are being created. Wages are rising. What were they thinking? It wasn't like that in "the old days" he complained. Good news then meant stocks went up.

I'm not sure what "old days" he was referring too. I'm older than he is and I have written many times over the years on why stocks often sell off despite good economic news. The reason is simple: good economic news implies higher interest rates and a possible resurgence in inflation, both of which can spell trouble for stocks.

The plain fact is that stocks have been overvalued for too long, especially in the U.S. market. We did not have a single correction (a downturn of over 10 per cent) in 2017, which is extremely rare. The last one was two years ago, at almost exactly this same time.

Those two years without a correction lulled us into slumberland. People got used to the markets hitting one new record after another and, as often happens in such situations, started to believe it would never end.

In a column in early January, I predicted that U.S. stocks would move higher initially in 2017, followed by a correction of 10 per cent or more. That wasn't a genius call. Anyone who watches the market closely could have come to the same conclusion. The real surprise was that it took so long to happen.

There is one important thing to keep in mind about what happened last week: there is no evidence of any structural change, at least not so far. No big companies have collapsed (remember Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers?). The central banks aren't panicking – no talk of interest rate drops; quite the opposite in fact. This is not looking at all like 2008. It's a simple market correction; we have had them before and we will again.

Even with this month's sell-off, prices are still at lofty levels, so I would be cautious on committing new cash at this point. Let's wait for the current volatility to run its course and then zero in on quality companies that have slipped back to more reasonable prices.

In the meantime, don't panic and sell into the downturn. Corrections are a normal part of the market's ebb and flow. Assuming you have constructed a good quality portfolio that is suitable to your risk tolerance level, just ride out this setback and be ready to take advantage with new purchases when the time is right.

Gordon Pape is Editor and Publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters. For more information and details on how to subscribe, go to www.buildingwealth.ca.

