Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) is a “high-quality” way for investors to play a recovery in Canadian oilfield activity levels and the long-term trend of rising completions intensity, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Benjamin Owens.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Royal Bank of Canada$93.020.00(0.00%)
- Apple Inc$153.990.00(0.00%)
- Autozone Inc$659.490.00(0.00%)
- STEP Energy Services Ltd$9.650.00(0.00%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$63.050.00(0.00%)
- Bank of Montreal$93.660.00(0.00%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$75.480.00(0.00%)
- National Bank of Canada$52.820.00(0.00%)
- Laurentian Bank of Canada$52.380.00(0.00%)
- Computer Modelling Group Ltd$10.120.00(0.00%)
- Raging River Exploration Inc$8.330.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 19 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.