Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) is a “high-quality” way for investors to play a recovery in Canadian oilfield activity levels and the long-term trend of rising completions intensity, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Benjamin Owens.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Royal Bank of Canada$93.70+0.68(+0.73%)
- Apple Inc$153.82-0.17(-0.11%)
- Autozone Inc$606.91-52.59(-7.97%)
- STEP Energy Services Ltd$9.85+0.20(+2.07%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$63.60+0.55(+0.87%)
- Bank of Montreal$94.41+0.75(+0.80%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$76.15+0.67(+0.89%)
- National Bank of Canada$53.43+0.61(+1.15%)
- Laurentian Bank of Canada$52.89+0.51(+0.97%)
- Computer Modelling Group Ltd$9.97-0.15(-1.48%)
- Raging River Exploration Inc$8.50+0.17(+2.04%)
- Paramount Resources Ltd$21.95+0.17(+0.78%)
- Kelt Exploration Ltd$7.34-0.11(-1.48%)
- iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF$12.52-0.05(-0.40%)
- Trican Well Service Ltd$4.42-0.01(-0.23%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$7.47+0.03(+0.40%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$3.63+0.01(+0.28%)
- Corvus Gold Inc$0.800.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 23 9:43 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.