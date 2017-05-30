Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Calling Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.U-X, RUF.UN-X), “a great place to live,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Smith initiated coverage of the stock with an “outperform” rating.

“In our view, the REIT checks a lot of the right boxes with above-average organic growth potential, an aligned management team, favorable industry fundamentals and a well-located, Class A portfolio in the U.S. Sunbelt. In addition, the REIT has a significant growth through acquisitions opportunity and we expect this will enhance both liquidity and the trading price of RUF units.”

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

