Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Analysts offered a mixed reaction to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.’s (OR-T) $1.13-billion acquisition of a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group.
On Monday, Montreal-based Osisko announced it will pay Orion $675-million in cash and the remaining $450-million in its shares for the assets. The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will fund nearly 41 per cent, about $275-million, of the cash portion of the deal via a private placement of Osisko common shares.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Husky Energy Inc$15.74-0.28(-1.75%)
- Tesla Inc$357.15+9.83(+2.83%)
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd$16.57+0.22(+1.35%)
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp$27.78+0.78(+2.89%)
- First National Financial Corp$25.42-0.07(-0.27%)
- Dollarama Inc$127.43-0.18(-0.14%)
- Real Matters Inc$12.15+0.06(+0.50%)
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corp$21.85+0.35(+1.61%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.22+0.06(+2.78%)
- Norbord Inc$38.75+0.03(+0.08%)
- Cascades Inc$16.80-0.10(-0.59%)
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc$58.84+0.00(+0.01%)
- Updated June 6 12:32 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.