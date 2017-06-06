Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Analysts offered a mixed reaction to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.’s (OR-T) $1.13-billion acquisition of a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group.
On Monday, Montreal-based Osisko announced it will pay Orion $675-million in cash and the remaining $450-million in its shares for the assets. The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will fund nearly 41 per cent, about $275-million, of the cash portion of the deal via a private placement of Osisko common shares.
