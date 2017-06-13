Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T) is poised to enter a new phase of its growth, creating an “attractive” entry point for investors, according to Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow.

“Importantly, a low payout ratio, low leverage, strong return on equity, and strong FCF [free cash flow] will provide IRG with flexibility going forward to (1) acquire complementary brands, (2) increase the dividend, or (3) buy back shares,” said Mr. Pow.

Report Typo/Error