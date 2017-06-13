Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (IRG-T) is poised to enter a new phase of its growth, creating an “attractive” entry point for investors, according to Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow.

“Importantly, a low payout ratio, low leverage, strong return on equity, and strong FCF [free cash flow] will provide IRG with flexibility going forward to (1) acquire complementary brands, (2) increase the dividend, or (3) buy back shares,” said Mr. Pow.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular