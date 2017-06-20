Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. (KML-T) presents an “interesting” opportunity for investors in a sector not known for sizable companies, with the potential to double in value per share, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan.
Touting its "asymmetric upside potential," Mr. Kwan initiated coverage of the Calgary-based company, which completed its initial public offering on May 30, with an "outperform" rating.
