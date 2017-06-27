Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canadian building materials companies are “very well positioned to outperform,” according to Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff.
However, he cautions investors to expect volatility in the wake of the U.S. Commerce Department’s announcement of new preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber on Monday, averaging 6.87 per cent. With the preliminary countervailing duties announced in April, the cumulative duty total rises to 26.75 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- Norbord Inc$39.49+0.26(+0.66%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$61.31+1.41(+2.35%)
- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd$6.79-0.01(-0.15%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$2.22+0.02(+0.91%)
- Canfor Corp$19.30+0.13(+0.68%)
- Acadian Timber Corp$18.990.00(0.00%)
- Interfor Corp$18.05+0.23(+1.29%)
- Norbord Inc$29.56-0.10(-0.34%)
- Conifex Timber Inc$3.09+0.06(+1.98%)
- Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd$15.74-0.05(-0.32%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$19.00+0.12(+0.64%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$555.79+0.04(+0.01%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$417.000.00(0.00%)
- Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd$52.19+0.12(+0.22%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$64.00+0.38(+0.60%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$64.69+0.41(+0.64%)
- CST Brands Inc$48.53-0.01(-0.02%)
- Baytex Energy Corp$3.14+0.11(+3.63%)
- Winpak Ltd$58.04-2.32(-3.84%)
