Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) presents investors with an “attractive” opportunity, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan.
Citing an outlook for “strong” earnings growth, a “favorable” industry growth outlook and impressive free cash flow profile, Mr. Khan initiated coverage of Toronto-based maker of vitamins, minerals and other supplements, which began trading on the TSX on July 7, with an “outperform” rating.Report Typo/Error
