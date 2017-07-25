Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) presents investors with an “attractive” opportunity, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan.

Citing an outlook for “strong” earnings growth, a “favorable” industry growth outlook and impressive free cash flow profile, Mr. Khan initiated coverage of Toronto-based maker of vitamins, minerals and other supplements, which began trading on the TSX on July 7, with an “outperform” rating.

