In a “challenging” market for acquisitions, it could be a quiet year for Spartan Energy Corp. (SPE-T), according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci.

Noting the Calgary-based company has “accomplished significant growth” through several acquisitions, Mr. Petrucci now believes financing for future moves will be much more problematic.

