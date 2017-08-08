Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) has proven its performance is likely to transcend near-term technical and industry concerns over the long term, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Gerrick Johnson.

He upgraded his rating for the Toronto-based toymaker to “outperform” from “market perform” on the heels of “strong” second-quarter results.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular