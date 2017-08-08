Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Spin Master Corp. (TOY-T) has proven its performance is likely to transcend near-term technical and industry concerns over the long term, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Gerrick Johnson.
He upgraded his rating for the Toronto-based toymaker to “outperform” from “market perform” on the heels of “strong” second-quarter results.
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$24.04+0.13(+0.54%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$43.18+0.36(+0.84%)
- Bank of Montreal$94.75+0.14(+0.15%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$94.53+0.01(+0.01%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$64.21+0.02(+0.03%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$78.09-0.14(-0.18%)
- National Bank of Canada$56.20+0.11(+0.20%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$108.99+0.52(+0.48%)
- Bank of America Corp$25.03+0.07(+0.26%)
- Laurentian Bank of Canada$55.15+0.27(+0.49%)
- Canadian Western Bank$29.14+0.13(+0.45%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$195.23-1.57(-0.80%)
- Spin Master Corp$47.05-0.40(-0.84%)
- Tesla Inc$366.16+10.99(+3.09%)
- Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust$46.93+1.75(+3.87%)
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$23.98+0.94(+4.08%)
- Groupe TVA Inc$3.64+0.14(+4.00%)
- Medical Facilities Corp$12.55+0.03(+0.24%)
- Black Diamond Group Ltd$1.83-0.11(-5.67%)
- Updated August 8 10:09 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.