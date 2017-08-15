Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Echelon Wealth analyst Russell Stanley trimmed his estimates for Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) following mixed second-quarter financial results and what he expects to be a slower pace of growth.
On Monday, the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company reported total revenue for the quarter of $15.9-million, below Mr. Stanley's projection of $16.6-million. That miss was due largely to lower-than-anticipated cannabis sales ($14.6-million versus his $16.1-million estimate).
