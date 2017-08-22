Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

More bad news for oil drillers, but where there is pessimism there can be opportunities.

Andrew Bradford at Raymond James Ltd. lowered his rig counts for the third quarter to 181 from 184 and to 203 from 234 for the fourth quarter. This is the second time he has lowered his rig count estimates this summer.

Report Typo/Error