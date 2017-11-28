Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Desjardins Securities analyst Raj Ray initiated coverage of a trio of junior gold miners with assets in Canada, which he called "pioneers in each of the emerging Canadian mining camps in which they operate."

"In our opinion, the aforementioned companies provide investors with exposure to a rapidly shrinking list of gold assets in stable jurisdictions that exhibit characteristics of scale, quality and ease of permitting, and that are not currently owned by major/intermediate producers," he said. "While the term scalability is sometimes used loosely, we would like to stress that all three companies highlighted in this report are primary players in each of the mining camps in which they operate; hence, they truly offer district-scale opportunities in the strict sense of the term. While every mining camp has its own geological characteristics which determine the quantity and quality of mineralization, it is important to highlight that the spatial extent of these relatively new Canadian mining camps, including the Quévillon–Urban-Barry (Osisko), the Meguma gold belt (Atlantic) and the Hope Bay belt (TMAC), are comparable to some of the known world-class Canadian gold mining camps, ie Timmins, CadillacMalartic-Val-d'Or, Red Lake and Hemlo.

"As impetus grows around discussions on impending production declines for senior and intermediate gold producers, we believe investor interest (both strategic and non-strategic) around quality investable assets will see a significant increase. Companies have noticeably started ramping up exploration programs, with 2017 exploration spend seeing a significant increase vs previous years. While M&A activity within the gold mining space seems to be picking up, it is nowhere close to past levels due to the scarcity of investable assets. The few recent transactions within the gold space have seen companies pay premium multiples for quality assets in Canada."

Mr. Ray gave "buy" ratings to, in order of preference, to Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T), Atlantic Gold Corp. (AGB-X) and TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR-T).

He believes the three are among "among only a handful of companies that provide investors with direct upside exposure through either a share re-rating or M&A."

"Osisko is our top pick given the considerable exploration success the company continues to see at its Windfall project, in addition to a number of catalysts expected over the next 12 months that could make it one of the best development stories in recent years," said Mr. Ray. "Atlantic, in our opinion, exhibits both re-rating potential and the best M&A opportunity among the three companies mentioned here as the MRC project advances toward commercial production (expected in late 2017) and as management provides increased visibility on growth, with an expansion study expected in December 2017. TMAC remains a ramp-up story at this point, given the challenges the company has faced throughout the year. Although the processing issues persist, we perceive these to be temporary. TMR shares are down 62 per cent from their peak in 2017, and we believe current levels provide a good entry point for investors, especially following the recent recapitalization of the company."

Mr. Ray set a target price of $6.25 for shares of Osisko Mining. The analyst average price target is currently $5.85, according to Bloomberg data.

"The company's flagship asset is the 100-per-cent-owned Windfall Lake (Windfall) project located within the Urban-Barry greenstone belt in the province of Quebec," he said. "Osisko, in our opinion, not only provides investors with exposure to a potentially high-quality, district-scale opportunity in Windfall, but also an accelerated and streamlined investment process through its 800-kilometre drill program, which is by far the largest drill program by a developer in recent history. In addition, Osisko management, by virtue of the company's large land ownership, has the ability to plan the Windfall project in a way that delivers economies of scale and cost savings in what could be Canada's next major gold mining camp. With strong management, technical expertise, a solid balance sheet and access to capital, Osisko in our view has the ability to deliver a world-class asset with robust economics and comparatively lower shareholder dilution than a project of similar scale."

He set a $2.25 target for Atlantic Gold, compared to a $2.21 average on the Street.

"Atlantic, in our opinion, not only provides imminent positive cash flow potential but also district-scale optionality along an 80-kilometre strike length in Nova Scotia's Meguma gold belt," said Mr. Ray. "Despite the year-to-date run-up in the share price, we believe there is definite near-term upside potential given expectations for the upcoming expansion pre-feasibility study (PFS) in mid-December 2017 and its implications for expanding production at the MRC project. Furthermore, a timely and relatively smooth ramp-up to commercial production (we expect in early 2018) should act as another shot in the arm for Atlantic's management, which has successfully delivered the project on time and on budget. In our opinion, the investment case for Atlantic lies in the scarcity value of junior producers with scale in stable jurisdictions, as demonstrated by the recent premium multiples of 1.00–1.40x paid for junior producers/developers with Canadian assets. AGB currently trades at 0.69 times price to net asset value (P/NAV)."

Mr. Ray's target for shares of TMAC is $12.25. The average is $12.43.

"The recent sell-off in TMR shares as a result of process plant–related issues, although to some extent warranted after management slashed its 2017 guidance by more than half, has created an opportunity for investors who missed the share price rally the first time around," he said. "TMR shares are back to trading at a level last seen in early 2016 before the rally to a 52-week high of $19.00. Notwithstanding the ramp-up challenges faced by the company to date, TMAC boasts a high-quality asset with significant exploration potential, strong management and steady strategic shareholders in Resource Capital Fund (RCF) and Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM-N, not rated). The process-related issues are fixable in our opinion, and will require some redesign of equipment and optimization of process parameters. We expect TMR shares to start re-rating once Hope Bay achieves steady state."

Calling it a "self-help steel story," BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst David Gagliano initiated coverage of Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) with an "outperform" rating.

"In our view, STLC shares represent a compelling investment vehicle within the North American steel sector," he said. "Key positives include a) meaningful company-specific profit enhancement opportunities; b) a post-bankruptcy-cleansed Balance Sheet; c) a new five-year labour agreement,; and d) a new senior management team with incentives aligned with equity shareholders.

"To be clear, Stelco's highly concentrated asset base and high degree of operating leverage will likely translate to big swings in short-term profitability, and the inevitable, yet largely unpredictable, production shortfall/cost overrun from time to time. However, with Stelco shares trading at a discount to the closest North American steelmaking peers, in our view the valuation more than compensates investors for the company-specific execution risk, particularly after considering the above company-specific positives."

Mr. Gagliano said the company possesses "meaningful" EBITDA growth potential, which is independent of underlying price improvements and not currently factored into its share price. He projects Stelco has the potential to "enhance" EBITDA by $150-million to $230-million (increases of 67 per cent to 103 per cent by 2022 versus 2017 estimates). He said $70-million to $100-million of that increase is attainable by the end of 2018 through volume growth, cost savings and the opportunity for product mix upgrades.



"Execution will be key, with visibility on success somewhat low at this early stage after the early-November IPO," he said.



Mr. Gagliano pointed to a pair of important risks: "1. Stelco depends on one asset for the majority of production, significantly more concentrated than the peers, which raises the execution risk, in our view. 2. Underlying prices: Obviously pricing exposure can be a positive in a rising price environment. But with Stelco's profitability and fair value estimate highly sensitive to spot flat-rolled steel prices, and with Stelco selling essentially all of its volumes into the spot market (as opposed to some under fixed price contracts), in our view weakness in underlying prices represents a noteworthy risk for Stelco shareholders."



The analyst set a price target of $23 for Stelco shares.



"STLC shares are trading at 4.4 times/ 4.0 times 2018/2019 EBITDA estimates, a 22-per-cent discount to the peer group averages (based on 2018/2019 U.S. HRC price assumptions of $615 (U.S.) per ton and $600 per ton). The $23 target price represents 5.5 times/5.0 times our 2018/2019 EBITDA estimates, a slight discount to the peer group average. In our view, the company-specific opportunities and generally better balance sheet largely offset the concentrated asset base and higher spot market exposure versus the peers."

Citing recent weakness in its trading price, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos upgraded Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-T) to "buy" from "hold."

"We believe this is an opportune time for investors to add this stock to their portfolio," said Mr. Foscolos. "Additionally, with the CRA changing the definition of [Canadian exploration] expenses in 2018 to include only unsuccessful wells, we could see an increase in annual seismic sales. Thus, we have elected to upgrade our rating ... while we maintain our 2017 and 2018 financial projections."

Mr. Foscolos maintained a target price of $3.40 for shares of the Calgary-based company. He's the lone analyst currently covering the stock, according to Bloomberg.

Though its third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) exceeded his projection, Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho expects investors to be focused on Founders Advantage Capital Corp.'s (FCF-X) reduced 2017 guidance and a 2018 outlook that fell below expectations.

On Monday after market close, the Calgary-based investment company reported adjusted EBITDA of $8.9-million, above Mr. Ho's $8.3-million estimate. He pinned the beat on better results from Dominion Lending Centres and Club16 Limited Partnership.

" In terms of positives, Newton Connectivity (part of DLC) helped increase EBITDA by $2.1-million year over year and should offset some of the decline in funded mortgage volumes," the analyst said. "DLC added 40 brokers in 3Q17 despite a challenging environment due to changes in mortgage rules. New Club16 locations should drive membership growth over the next few quarters. Astley Gilbert should contribute more meaningfully ($9.0-million last 12 month EBITDA) in 2018."

However, the company cut its 2017 guidance to $15.0–15.4-million from $19.5– 20.7-million, which is below Mr. Ho's $16.2-million estimate. Its 2018 guidance of $21.5–22.5-million also missed his expectation ($23.3-million).

"We believe the variance relates to DLC, as 3Q17 funded mortgage volumes were down 5 per cent and management expects a 3-per-cent deterioration in 2018 (versus double-digit growth over the past few years)," he said. "In addition, Impact's 4Q17 results will likely be soft due to seasonality. Lastly, we note that FCF [free cash flow] has $33-million U.S. undrawn from its Sagard facility. To be clear, our lowered estimates (guidance revision) are more than offset by the inclusion of Astley Gilbert."

Though he kept a "buy" rating for its stock, his target fell to $3.25 from $3.50. The average is $3.75.

Mr. Ho said: "Our investment thesis is predicated on the following: (1) FCF's concept aligns investees with FCF and shareholders, while there is downside risk with a controlling stake, (2) future investments will reduce concentration risk, (3) accretive new investments will produce a steady and growing dividend stream, and (4) the CEO has a proven track record and strong relationships with M&A advisors."



Elsewhere, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Dylan Steuart maintained a "speculative buy" rating without a specified target, calling it an "encouraging" quarter.



Mr. Steuart said: "The performance of DLC is particularly encouraging given the overall context of the housing market. While we expect a further slowdown of overall housing volumes, management's actions towards expanding out the service offering with the Newton integration is providing a welcome balance to industry headwinds."

The market is likely to continue to view Klondex Mines Ltd.'s (KDX-T) True North mining complex in Manitoba as a "show-me story," according to CIBC World Markets analyst Jeff Killeen.

"With this in mind, we think KDX will need to show a marked improvement in Q4, but also sustain higher grades and lower costs into 2018 to rebuild investors' confidence in the mine," he said.



Noting the Vancouver-based company has failed to reach expectations in 2017, Mr. Killeen said investors will want to see the mining improvements which were guided for the fourth quarter to be sustained through 2018.

"Thus far, True North has been a difficult asset for Klondex," he said. "There have been a number of issues: problems with the underground equipment, slower waste development and, in the recent quarter, implementation of staffing changes and the appointment of a new general manager. Also, KDX has yet to mine at reserve grades. The reserve estimate for True North includes 105,000 ounces of gold at 8.3 grams per ton. In Q3, the mined grade at True North was 3.8 g/t and the average year-to-date in 2017 is 4g/t.



"Consequently, costs have tracked higher than planned; cash costs and AISC YTD [all-in sustaining costs year-to-date] tracking at $1,544 per ounce and $2,262 (U.S.) per ounce."



Following a recent meeting with the company's management, in which its fourth-quarter guidance was reaffirmed, Mr. Killeen said he remains "cautious" about True North. He said management "may be better off assessing the strategic value of continuing to spend capital north of the border" if operations do not improve.



"Klondex management indicated recently that meeting the aggressive production growth profile planned for 2017 has been challenging and several missteps in operations at True North have led to missed expectations, which has heavily weighed on share price performance through the year," he said. "Our analysis shows Klondex will need to maintain a mine grade of greater-than 5 g/t at True North, otherwise the asset will likely continue to drag on the company's balance sheet and valuation. KDX management has been adamant that 2017 guidance will be met, which implies True North grades will increase sharply in Q4. However, we anticipate investors will await 2018 guidance before re-evaluating True North. As a result, we expect the current P/CF [price-to-cash flow] multiple discount to peers will persist for KDX shares until mine performance at True North improves."



Keeping a "neutral" rating for the stock, Mr. Killeen lowered his target to $4.25 from $5. The average target is $5.83.



"Klondex shares have suffered a distinct multiple compression in 2017," said Mr. Killeen. "Klondex previously traded at a premium to peers, reflecting strong management, past project successes and the solid performance from the Nevada-based operations. Our analysis suggests investor patience for True North has been tested amid lackluster results vs. aggressive targets for the mine. On a 2018E CFPS basis, shares now trade at a discount to peers based on spot prices."

In other analyst actions:

Noble Financial Group initiated coverage of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) with a "buy" rating and $4 target. The average on the Street is $4.03.

GMP analyst Jimmy Shan resumed coverage of Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) with a "buy" rating and $17 target. The average is $17.11.

Cormark Securities analyst Stefan Ioannou reinstated coverage of ERO Copper Corp. (ERO-T) with a "buy" rating and $9 target, which is a loonie above the Street's average.

Gabelli & Co analyst Barry Lucas downgraded the recommendation on Time Inc. (TIME-N) to "sell" from "hold" without a specified target. The average target is currently $17.25 (U.S.).

Atlantic Equities LLP analyst Sam Hudson upgraded Home Depot Inc. (HD-N) to "overweight" from "neutral" with a target of $197 (U.S.), rising from $168. The average is $108.30.

Mr. Hudson downgraded Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW-N) to "neutral" from "overweight" and dropped his target to $92 (U.S.) from $94. The average is $88.07.