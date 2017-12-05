Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Aphria Inc.'s (APH-T) deal to supply medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart represents "a watershed moment for the industry," according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley.

Late Monday, Leamington, Ont.-based Aphria announced it has signed five-year agreement to become the "first and preferred supplier of medical cannabis" to Canada's largest pharmacy chain.

"Although SDM still requires a sales license from Health Canada, we believe as the market continues to evolve, pharmacies will eventually play a more meaningful role in the medical segment of the industry and this represents a watershed moment for Aphria and the industry as a whole," said Mr. Bottomley.

"Aphria currently trades a 15.1 times its two-year forward enterprise value-to- EBITDA, a premium to its peer-group average of 13.9 times; however, with its industry leading low production costs, and with what we believe to be a potential blockbuster distribution deal with SDM, in our view, a premium to its peers is appropriate at this time."

Accordingly, he upgraded his rating for Aphria stock to "speculative buy" from "hold."

In reaction to the deal, Mr. Bottomley increased his estimates on higher projected medical market share, raising his market penetration assumptions to 11 per cent from 7.5 per cent. He said a partner, like Shoppers (and its greater than 1,300 locations), provides "moderate" upside to his previous estimates and the company's ability to penetrate the medical segment of the cannabis market.

His fiscal 2019 and 2020 revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates rose to $188-million and $69.0-million, respectively, from $174-million and $62.4-million. His 2019 projections jumped to $264-million and $110.4-million from $244-million and $100.0-million.

His earnings per share expectations for 2019 and 2020 rose by 3 cents each to 29 cents and 47 cents, respectively.

"Further, consistent with other LPs, we have decreased our rec discount rate by 300 basis points to account for increased clarity over various provincial rec distribution platforms," said Mr. Bottomley. "As a net result, we are increasing our target to $14.00 (from $8.25), which implies an annual forecast return of 20.5 per cent."

The average target price for Aphria shares on the Street is currently $10.48, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Elsewhere, AltaCorp Capital analyst Keith Carpenter raised his target to $14.50 from $13.25 with a "speculative buy" rating (unchanged).

Mr. Carpenter said: "We had previously assumed the pharmacies would be the primary distributors for the MMJ industry, but that expectation had been pushed back earlier this year as the government allowed this process to go dormant as they focused exclusively on moving the recreational legislation forward. This Shoppers agreement, assuming they receive Health Canada sales approval in the near-term, brings forward that discussion again as other pharmacies will presumably look to do the same process that Shoppers is undertaking. As such, this is a positive to the entire industry. We remain of the view that the LPs will give up a net 30-per-cent margin to the retailer, net of costs savings to the LP (including patient acquisition costs, shipping, packaging and marketing costs, etc.)."

In a research note on the marijuana industry, Beacon Securities analyst Vahan Ajamian called the agreement a "major milestone" for both Aphria and the sector.

"We expect Aphria's shares to be up meaningfully today," he said.

Mr. Ajamian does not currently cover the stock.

Oaktree Capital Management L.P.'s $320-million acquisition of NAPEC Inc. (NPC-T) is a fair price, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

However, he sees the potential for a higher bid given the Drummondville, Que-based company's "strong" long-term fundamentals.

On Monday, NAPEC, a provider of construction and maintenance services to the public utility and heavy industrial markets, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Los Angeles-based Oaktree, which will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NAPEC for $1.95 in cash each.

Mr. Poirier said: "While we view the proposed price as fair (7.4 times our enterprise value/2018 EBITDA forecast vs an average of 7.6 times for peers), we believe there is room for a higher bid based on NPC's long-term fundamentals: (1) record bidding pipeline of up to $1.0-billion, which would translate into a record backlog and further growth opportunities, (2) profitability improvement with the ramp-up of its gas business in the U.S. (we estimate an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent in the segment) and potential restructuring of operations in Ontario, (3) tax-reform implications in the US, which have the potential to significantly reduce NPC's current effective tax rate, (4) value creation from M&A, as there is still room to undertake additional debt, and (5) potential to find a strategic buyer, resulting in additional cost and revenue synergies (more than 72 M&A transactions among the top nine U.S. contractors since 2010)."

Keeping a "buy" rating for NAPEC shares, Mr. Poirier raised his target price for his shares to $2.25 from $1.95. The average target is $1.99.

"We recommend investors buy the shares," he said. "We see limited potential downside risk from the transaction and believe NPC's long-term fundamentals command a higher valuation (potential upside of 17 per cent)."

Ahead of the release of its third-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Wednesday, Raymond James analyst Kenric Tyghe hiked his target price for shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T).

Mr. Tyghe expects the discounted retailer to report same-store sales growth of 6.3 per cent on traffic growth of 1.6 per cent and average ticket price growth of 4.7 per cent, which he said reflects " both accelerating trade down and traction of higher price points." His sales estimate of $830.2-million is above the consensus of $824.9-million.

His EBITDA and EPS estimates of $198.4-million and $1.13, respectively, are also higher than the Street's expectations ($196.2-million and $1.10).

"Despite the demanding valuation and small margin for error, we remain buyers for the following reasons: (i) Dollarama is one of the very few retailers in our coverage universe that we believe capable of delivering approximately 5-per-cent SSS growth through our forecast window; (ii) while not enough has changed (as yet) in terms of the state of the Canadian consumer to make a call there are more red flags looking to 2018 now, than there were 6 months ago; and finally, (iii) not only is the model labour light relative to a number of other large retailers, but the investments in productivity initiatives appear to be delivering best-in-class level returns," he said.

Maintaining an "outperform" rating, his target jumped to $165 from $143. The average target is $157.80.

"Our new $165.00 target price is based on a 28.0-times multiple on our revised fiscal 2020 estimated EPS of $5.88 ($5.76 prior), which is essentially in-line with Dollarama's 2-year forward multiple of 27.6 times," said Mr. Tyghe. "We believe that the twin tailwinds of credit card acceptance and further productivity initiatives (dovetailing with potential accelerating consumer trade down in key markets) supports our target multiple."

Snap Inc. (SNAP-N) may begin to reach of exceed the Street's revenue estimates and experience an acceleration in growth, said Barclays analyst Ross Sandler.

Believing it's a good time to start accumulating the social media company's stock, he raised his rating to "overweight" from "equalweight."

"In short, we think the worst is behind SNAP and company is likely to get back on track in 2018," said Mr. Sandler.

Believing there's a narrative change from "Facebook is killing snap chat,"he raised his target for its shares to $18 (U.S.) from $11. The average is $12.98.

Though he has "high" expectations for a "strong" third quarter, Canaacord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon still sees a risk-reward proposition for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) "skewing to downside."

Mr. Lyon is expecting comparable same store sales growth of 4 per cent and earnings per share of 52 cents (versus the consensus of 5.3 per cent and 52 cents) when the Vancouver-based apparel marker releases its quarterly results on Wednesday.

"However, we believe there could be upside of 200 basis points to our comp assumption and 2-3 cents to EPS largely driven by continued strength in men's and improving outerwear sales," he said. "That said, we believe buyside expectations are high (and uniformly positive), with comp expectations in the 6-7-per-cent range, leaving little room for topping an already elevated bar. As for gross margin, now that much of the company's supply chain recapture work has been completed, we are looking for only modest GM expansion (up 16 basis points versus flat guidance), and during the quarter, we noticed persistently elevated levels of inventory on the company' s We Made Too Much page (e.g. over 300 women's styles on sale during much of October), even despite lululemon having had its third warehouse sale this year, a physical sale in Ontario at the end of September.

"Separately, a month ago, news of Creative Director Lee Holman's resignation ("for personal reasons") after just two years in the role should have been cause for concern (his predecessor lasted only two years as well), however, that was overshadowed by the CEO's commentary that referenced momentum in the business entering the holiday season. Since that announcement, the stock has been up 5 per cent versus the XRT up 12 per cent (700 basis points of weaker relative performance). Taking it together, while we see the likelihood of a Q3 EPS beat, we continue to see mounting evidence of our denim fashion shift thesis taking shape over the next 4-6 quarters and thus would use any strength as a selling opportunity."

Mr. Lyon maintained a "sell rating" and $43 (U.S.) target. The average target is $65.57.

"Our SELL rating is based in large part on what we believe are shifting fashion trends away from athletic apparel toward denim, and Q3 commentary from a variety of retailers reflects these views (e.g. DSW, GPS, ANF, AEO)," he said. "In assessing the upside/downside case for the stock, the best-case scenario next year likely puts EPS at $2.90 (high-single digit comps and 50 basis points of GM) yielding an $80 stock at 27 times (up 17 per cent) versus our downside case of $2.35 in EPS (1-per-cent comp and 88 basis points of GM contraction) yielding a $47 stock at 20 times (down 30 per cent from yesterday's close). With LULU's inconsistent past performance, we view 2018 as having the potential for greater downside risk."

Touting the potential of "Lundin's next generation copper-gold mine," Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew O'Keefe initiated coverage of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-X) with a "speculative buy" rating.

"Copper prices are rising as we move into a new copper cycle driven by synchronized global economic growth and the electrification of the automobile," said Mr. O'Keefe. As the cycle develops we see renewed interest in copper-levered projects. We highlight Filo Mining as a compelling development project run by a top development team in a mine-friendly jurisdiction, and offering a good opportunity for exposure to both copper and gold, and development milestones.

"The Company is rapidly advancing its Filo Del Sol Project on the Chilean and Argentinean border through Feasibility and towards production."

Vancouver-based Filo is part of the Lundin Group of Companies, which Mr. O'Keefe called "one of the most recognized, respected and successful resource groups in the world, with a proven track record of developing mines and returning value to shareholders."

He emphasized Filo del Sol has "significant" exploration upside, noting: "The Filo del Sol project remains underexplored with the current resource sitting within a very large alteration zone and displaying several mineralized showings within a prolific mineral district. Both high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver-copper, and porphyry copper-gold mineralization have been discovered, and both styles of mineralization are compelling exploration targets offering significant exploration upside potential."

Mr. O'Keefe set a price target of $5.30 for Filo shares. The average is $4.37.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Barish feels McDonald's Corp. (MCD-N) is now in a strong position to outperform in the current environment, touting the fast food giant's recent transformation efforts

"We find the combination of digital, remodels and delivery (with UberEats) will make a +3 percent U.S. same-store sales result very visible with potential upside depending on how quickly initiatives gain traction," said Mr. Barish. "Additional efforts around national value (to come in early 2018), quality, premiumization (fresh beef in quarter-pounders, Signature Crafted), and beverages could layer additional sales."

Mr. Barish raised his 2018 earnings per share estimate to $6.92 (U.S.) from $6.67 and introduced a 2019 estimate of $7.68.

He upgraded his rating for its stock to "buy" from "hold" and increased his target to a Street-high $200 (U.S.) from $150. The average is $177.82.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) needs to reinstate its dividend, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Justin Bouchard, who believes its current policy will remain a pushback for investors.

He did note, however, that the company's , management sent "hopeful signals" that a dividend return may be on the horizon during a conference call Monday following the release of its 2018 capital budget and production guidance.

"[Management pointed out that its expectation for greater-than $1.0-billion of free cash flow is one of the conditions for instituting a dividend," said Mr. Bouchard. "That said, HSE was careful to temper expectations, observing that commodity prices are 'stabilized but not stable' and indicating that the dividend policy remains a board decision and subject to 'unforeseen events.' Additionally, we caution that there are a lot of variables and assumptions that feed into the FCF figure. Our view is that a dividend policy would be a positive for the company but, as it is, the point feels moot. It is also interesting that the company is confident enough to spend $1.2-billion on growth next year but is wary to commit to $250-million in dividends (1.5-per-cent yield)."

On the 2018 outlook, in general, he said: "HSE guided to a 2018 capex budget of $2.9–3.1-billion (our prior estimate fell at the lower end of this range), with $710–785-million budgeted for the downstream segment and $1.8–1.9-billion classified as sustaining capital. Production guidance for 2018 of 320–335,000 barrels per day was slightly short of our numbers, but the delta was mostly Canadian natural gas. Beyond that, HSE provided a turnaround schedule for its downstream and Atlantic E&P segments, a ramp schedule for Tucker and upstream opex guidance. Our 2018 FFO estimate is up 4 per cent after incorporating the changes."



Mr. Bouchard also raised his 2017 and 2018 cash flow per share projections (to $3.09 and $3.36, respectively, from $3.05 and $3.22), but he maintained a "hold" rating for Husky shares and $18 target. The average target is $17.13.

"Although HSE has a strong free cash flow profile, it is the only large cap that does not pay a dividend," he said. "The lack of a dividend, combined with relatively limited running room and limited visibility to large-scale growth projects, leads us to reiterate our Hold–Average Risk rating."

Elsewhere, GMP Securities analyst Michael Dunn raised his target by a loonie to a Street-high $20.50 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).

