Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

A pair of equity analysts upgraded their ratings for Air Canada (AC-T) on Tuesday in reaction better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial results.

On Friday, the airline reported a profit of $8-million, or 2 cents a share, versus a net loss of $179-million, or 66 cents a share, for the same period a year ago. The company added 30 routes globally through the 2017 fiscal year, leading to a record 48 million travelers, which raised its passenger revenue by 10 per cent.

That growth led Macquarie analyst Konark Gupta to raise Air Canada shares to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target price of $35, up from $28.

Scotia Capital analyst Turan Quettawala upgraded the stock to "sector outperform" from "sector perform" and increased his target by $3.25 to $32, which is currently the average among analysts covering the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

Though growth globally drew the most attention, the quarterly results showed Air Canada's "strong" domestic market, said Beacon Securities analyst Ahmad Shaath.

"The quarter was highlighted by the strength in yields, which came in at an increase of 4.0 per cent year over year on a stage-length adjusted basis," said Mr. Shaath. "This was helped by a strong showing in the domestic market, where yields were up 3.7 per cent (unadjusted) as capacity additions were successfully absorbed by the market (domestic load factor was up 0.2 points year over year on modest [up 1.3 per cent year over year] capacity additions). Continued strength in business-cabin and solid 6th-freedom traffic were also supportive."

Though the "solid" results exceeded his expectations, Mr. Shaath lowered his fiscal 2018 earnings per share projection for the airline to $3.53 from $4.74, believing its cost guidance "might prove to be aggressive" given current foreign exchange rates.

Elsewhere, Raymond James' Ben Cherniavsky kept a $24 target and "market perform" rating.

Mr. Cherniavsky said: "We believe the stock will continue to trade at a discount to U.S. airline peers for as long as its profitability and leverage ratios remain inferior. Furthermore, we believe that Air Canada's disproportional capacity growth since 2013 will present the airline with disproportional challenges if oil prices continue their ascent and/or economic growth decelerates."

Citing new concerns over the profile of its core operations, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Dylan Steuart downgraded Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH-T) to "hold" from "buy."

On Feb. 15, the Toronto-based insurance provider reported an operating loss of 51 cents per share, well below Mr. Steuart's expectation of a 18-cent profit and the 40-cent gain in the fourth quarter of 2016. The result was due largely to $12.3-million in underwriting losses from its Personal Lines segment, which the analyst called "by far the worst result on record."

"Management attributed the weakness to unusual severity of claims in Atlantic Canada and increased frequency of claims in Ontario," he said. "While industry trends regarding auto insurance have been challenged, the weakness in this quarter is a considerable outlier. Management has been granted rate increases in Atlantic Canada and is looking to revamp certain product lines to improve profitability in 2018.

Though he said the performance of its Commercial Lines segment "somewhat" mitigated the poor overall result, Mr. Steuart lowered his financial expectations due to the struggles of the Personal Lines business. His 2018 EPS projection fell to 66 cents from 98 cents.

Mr. Steuart's target Echelon stock fell to $13 from $16.50. The analyst average is $14.50.

"Overall, [the results were] a clear miss from expectations and will likely stall the positive momentum that was generate from the recent divestiture of the challenged international segment," he said. "EFH is now trading at 1.1 times on a price-to-book basis, higher than the 0.9 times average, and near the highest level since the credit crisis."

Though Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T, ABX-N) has a more favourable short-term outlook than its peers, it faces similar strategic and reinvestment challenges moving forward, said Desjardins Securities analyst Josh Wolfson.



"Overall, Barrick is forecast to provide attractive relative FCF [free cash flow] in 2018/19, but thereafter this will decline to a more normalized level," said Mr. Wolfson in response to the company's updated guidance, released on Feb. 14 with its year-end results.



The analyst said the key change to the outlook was slightly higher production at a slightly higher all-in sustaining cost.



"This cost outlook varies from historical guidance (ie AISC in 2019–22 now US$750– 875 per ounce versus historical 'aspirational' greater-than US$700/oz), but is closer to our more conservative estimates," he said. "Other key items include material positive reserves changes at various core assets, offset by a large increase in reclamation liability (up US$0.77-billion)."



Based on the guidance, Mr. Wolfson lowered his earnings per share projections for 2018, 2019 and 2020 to 74 US cents, 55 US cents and 46 US cents, respectively, from 76 US cents, 70 US cents and 55 US cents.



"A key historical ABX concern was aggressive prior cost guidance objectives, which were unlikely to be achieved. Following updated guidance, this risk has diminished," he said. "However, we anticipate capex will trend higher over time compared with guidance. Based on a guided average US$1.1–1.5-billion per year from 2019–22, and assuming aggressive zero inflation to US$1-billion per year sustaining capital, implied project capital spending is US$0.1–0.5b/year. This is inconsistent with outstanding outlined (but not yet approved) projects over these four years of US$1.8-billion (Goldrush US$1.0-billion, Cortez Deep US$0.15-billion, Lagunas Norte US $0.64-billion and Turquoise Ridge US$0.3-billion), plus other general project spending which historically has totalled US$0.1–0.3-billion per year."



Maintaining a "hold" rating for Barrick shares, Mr. Wolfson's target fell to $19 (Canadian) from $19.50. The average is $21.63.

In other analyst actions:

Believing its turnaround is gaining traction, Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr upgraded Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) to "outperform" from "market perform" with a target of $4.90, rising from $2.70. The average target is currently $3.96.

Eight Capital analyst Jacques Wortman initiated coverage of Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) with a "buy" rating and $2.20 target, which sits above the consensus of $1.97.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Heather Kirk downgraded Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REF.UN-T) to "market perform" from "outperform." Ms. Kirk raised her target price to $53.60 from $52, which is slightly above the $53.19 analyst average.

