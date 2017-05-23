Featured below are 14 companies that have experienced recent insider buying and selling activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.Report Typo/Error
- Kinross Gold Corp$5.72-0.02(-0.35%)
- Kinaxis Inc$88.69+2.74(+3.19%)
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd$6.11+0.25(+4.27%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$51.13+0.42(+0.83%)
- EnerCare Inc$18.80+0.07(+0.37%)
- Stantec Inc$30.99-0.01(-0.03%)
- High Arctic Energy Services Inc$5.18-0.01(-0.19%)
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$62.79-0.11(-0.17%)
- Finning International Inc$25.80+0.01(+0.04%)
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$19.64+0.28(+1.45%)
- Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd$151.95+0.10(+0.07%)
- Badger Daylighting Ltd$22.36-0.05(-0.22%)
- Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust$13.36+0.17(+1.29%)
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund$18.100.00(0.00%)
