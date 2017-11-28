Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (PXX-T)

On Nov. 16, President and Chief Executive Officer John Festival accumulated 177,900 shares at an average price per share of $1.0658, initiating a portfolio position for an account in which he has control or direction over.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)

On Nov. 20, Gail Surkan, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 33,000 shares at an average cost per share of $6.03, lifting her portfolio's holdings to 33,145 shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On Nov. 17, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.50, initiating a portfolio position.

The prior day, several insiders were buyers in the market.

Chief Executive Officer Yousry Bissada bought 26,500 shares at an average cost per share of $15.2674 for an account that he has control or direction over, initiating a portfolio position.

Chair of the board of directors Brenda Eprile acquired a total of 7,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.24.

Chief Financial Officer Brad Kotush purchased a total of 26,500 shares, 13,000 shares in one account and 13,500 shares in another account for which he has indirect ownership. He initiated portfolio positions for each account.

=====

The following company has had recent insider selling activity.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On Nov. 13, numerous management executives exercised their rights, receiving shares.

Several days later, on Nov. 17, these management executives divested shares in the market at an average price per share of $33.0902 (U.S.). Listed below are several of the larger transactions.

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Mark Barrenechea sold 43,941 shares leaving 543,326 shares in his portfolio.

Chief Legal Officer Gordon Davies sold 10,552 shares, trimming his portfolio's position to 54,332 shares.

Chief Financial Officer John Doolittle sold 9,062 shares with 19,861 shares remaining in his portfolio after this transaction.

Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice-President, Engineering and IT, unloaded 7,736 shares. His account balance stood at 51,404 shares after the sale.