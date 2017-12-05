Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Story continues below advertisement

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN-T)

On Nov. 22, Trustee Johanne Lépine purchased 7,800 units at an average cost per unit of $14.25, initiating a portfolio position.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

This newly listed small-cap stock has delivered a stellar return, rising nearly 37 per cent since its initial public offering earlier this year.

The offering price was $15.75, and the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early July.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the strong price move, an insider is accumulating shares.

On Nov. 24, Chairman David Williams bought 15,000 shares at an average price per share just below $21.60, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 75,000 shares.

=====

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY-T)

On Nov. 24, Dickie Orr, who sits on the board of directors, divested a total of 4,000 shares across two accounts: 2,000 shares were sold from his personal account, which reduced his portfolio's holdings to 58,000 shares, and 2,000 shares were sold from an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming the account's position to 38,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

On Nov. 29, Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President – General Counsel and Secretary, sold 1,460 shares at an average price per share of $32.956.