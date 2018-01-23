Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had insider buying activity.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL-T)

Effective Jan. 1, Denis Mathieu was appointed to the company's board of directors. In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 12, Mr. Mathieu purchased 24,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 76 cents, initiating a portfolio position.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

On Jan. 4, Edward McLaughlin, President –U.S. Operations, sold 105,274 shares of this energy producer at an average price per share of $12.31, leaving 14,265 shares in his portfolio.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On Jan. 9, Neil McLaughlin, Group Head – Personal and Commercial Banking, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,039) at an average price per share of $104.8662, eliminating his portfolio's position.

On Jan. 4, Douglas McGregor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RBC Capital Markets, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares, and subsequently sold 7,742 shares at an average price per share of $104.8366, leaving 81,175 shares in his account.

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T)

On Jan. 15, Shawn Van Spankeren joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer. On Jan. 17, Mr. Spankeren, purchased 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of $4.834, initiating a portfolio position.

Last week, we reported that numerous management executives were sellers in the market on Jan. 11.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chaiman Scott Ratushny exercised his rights, receiving 40,519 shares and sold 19,044 shares at an average price per share of $5.05. A few days prior, on Jan. 9, he exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares (55,707) at an average price per share of $5.10. After these transactions, his account held 1,254,761 shares.

Chief Operating Officer Dale Orton exercised his rights, receiving 27,856 shares, and sold 13,700 shares at an average price per share of $5.05, leaving 14,156 shares in his portfolio.

Chief Financial Officer Douglas Smith exercised his rights, receiving 18,571 shares and sold 8,596 shares at an average price per share of $5.05. On Jan. 9, he exercised his rights, receiving 27,853 shares, and sold 13,909 shares at an average price per share of $5.05. After these trades, his portfolio's position stood at 558,545 shares.

Laurence Broos, Vice-President – Finance, exercised his rights, receiving 11,243 shares and sold 5,107 shares at an average price per share of $5.05. On Jan. 9, he exercised his rights, receiving 17,409 shares, and sold 8,858 shares at an average price per share of $5.05. After these trades, he held 28,368 shares in this account.