Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons.

An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a security that has had insider buying activity.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN-T)

On Jan. 16, Patrick Kirby, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 12,000 units at an average cost per unit of $8.52, lifting his portfolio's position to 40,000 units.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Hudson's Bay Company (HBC-T)

Robert Baker, who sits on the board of directors, continues to be a seller. Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 25, he sold a total of 1,981,044 shares in the public market.

Lithium X Energy Corp. (LIX-X)

On Jan. 11, William Randall, Vice-President of Project Development, exercised his options, receiving 650,000 shares, and sold 425,728 shares at an average price per share of $2.393, leaving 224,272 shares in his account.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE-T)

On Jan. 17, Chief Executive Officer Leigh Curyer exercised his options, receiving 1.2-million shares and sold 790,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.03. Days later, on Jan. 22, he sold 410,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.8775, leaving 100,000 shares in his account.

The following three directors completed similar transactions.

On Jan 17, Director Christopher McFadden exercised his options, receiving 600,000 shares and sold 390,000 shares. He sold an additional 210,000 shares an average price per share of $2.8775 on Jan. 22. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 500,000 shares.

On Jan. 17, Craig Parry exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares and sold 195,000 shares. He sold 105,000 shares an average price per share of $2.8775 on Jan. 22 with 179,715 shares left in his account.

On Jan. 17, Richard Patricio exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares and sold 195,000 shares. He sold 105,000 shares an average price per share of $2.8775 on Jan. 22, leaving 100,000 shares in his portfolio.