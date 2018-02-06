Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had insider buying activity.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T)

On Feb. 2, Chairman George Ireland purchased 35,000 shares at an average price per share of $6.4543 (U.S.). On Jan. 30, he bought 46,719 shares. After these transactions, his portfolio held 497,965 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

On Jan. 30, co-founder Bernard Lemaire sold 400,000 shares at an average price of $15.48 per share for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 9,274,159 shares in the portfolio.

The following companies have had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T)

On Feb. 1, Charles Guay, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 8,000 shares at an average price per share of $7.636, doubling his portfolio's position to 16,000 shares.

On Jan. 31, Chief Financial Officer Adrian Basaraba exercised his options, receiving 21,150 shares, and sold 16,593 shares at an average price per share of $7.64, leaving 25,257 shares in his account.

Last week, we reported that President and Chief Investment Officer Kevin McCreadie purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $8.00 on Jan. 25, increasing his portfolio's position to 150,000 shares.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)

Last week, between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, Nick Toor, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 203,700 shares at an average price per share of $1.00, increasing his account's holdings to 1,790,500 shares.

On Jan. 30, Ross Beaty sold 218,300 shares at an average price per share of $1.2029 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. On Jan. 15, he sold 3-million shares for this account. After these sales, the portfolio held 24,030,093 shares.

Last month, we reported that the co-founder and former Chairman of Amerigo Resources Steven Dean sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.2879 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Dean Holdings Trust) on Jan. 5, reducing the account's sizeable position to 1,402,250 shares.