Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a security that has had insider buying activity.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T)

On Feb. 8, Terry Lyons, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 15,600 shares across three accounts.

=====

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Feb. 7, Chief Operating Officer and President of Finning (Canada) Juan Carlos Villegas exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (70,632) at an average price per share of $34.3374, leaving 45,636 shares in his portfolio.

That day, Joel Harrod, Senior Vice-President – Power Systems, also exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (9,630) with 5,534 shares remaining in his account.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Feb. 6, insider Wade Wiggins exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (8,100) at an average price per share of US $56.35, leaving 24,908 shares in the account.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On Feb. 5, Chief Executive Officer Mark Barrenechea exercised his options and rights, receiving a total of 640,984 shares. On Feb. 6 and 7, he sold a total of 460,300 shares at an average price per share above US $35, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 724,010 shares.

Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 6, Chief Financial Officer John Doolittle exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (100,000) with 19,861 shares left in his portfolio.

On Feb. 2, Chief Information Officer David Jamieson exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (79,678) with 5,944 shares remaining in his account.