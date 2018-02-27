Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had insider buying activity.

Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T)

On Feb. 21, two directors initiated portfolio positions.

David Brown purchased 5,400 shares at an average cost per share of $18.45.

Garry Leach bought 2,000 shares also at an average price per share of $18.45.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On Feb. 21, Serge Boulander, Senior Vice-President – National Procurement and Corporate Brands, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,520) at an average price per share of $39.75. On Feb. 6, he sold 4,710 shares in the market after exercising his rights and receiving this number of shares in his account on Feb. 1. After these transactions, his portfolio held 25,800 shares.

On Feb. 15,President and Chief Executive Officer Eric La Flèche sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $39.0037, trimming his portfolio's holdings to 266,438 shares.

Previously, we reported that several insiders unloaded shares in the market on Feb. 6 at an average price per share of $39.6268 after exercising their rights.

Chief Financial Officer François Thibault sold 5,476 shares with 22,283 shares left in the account.

Christian Bourbonnière, executive Vice-President and Québec Division Head, sold 9,930 shares, leaving 35,826 shares in his portfolio.

Martin Allaire, Vice-President – Real Estate and Engineering, sold 2,610 shares, drawing his portfolio's position down to 34,389 shares.

Carmen Fortino, Executive Vice-President and Ontario Division Head, sold 5,790 shares with 29,680 shares remaining in his account.

Yves Vézina, National Vice-President – Logistics and Distribution, sold 2,610 shares, leaving 14,082 shares in the portfolio.

Geneviève Bich, Vice-President – Human Resources, sold 2,203 shares, leaving 6,639 shares in her portfolio.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On Feb. 22, President and Chief Executive Officer David McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (15,636) at an average price per share of approximately $102.31, leaving 5,873 shares in his portfolio.

That same day, Chief Human Resources Officer Helena Gottschling exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,080) at an average price per share of $102.5072 with 1,365 shares remaining in her account.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T)

On Feb. 23, Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice-President – Coal, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (8,000) at an average price per share of $36.9514, leaving 20,000 shares in his account.

On Feb. 20, Tim Watson, Senior Vice-President, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (208,668) at an average price per share of $36.761, eliminating his portfolio's holdings.