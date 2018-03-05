Tuesday’s Insider Report: BMO CFO is selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring three companies that have had insider buying activity.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU-T)

On March 2, Lawrence Cunningham, who joined the board of directors in 2017, bought 100 shares at an average price per share of U.S.$652, increasing his portfolio's position to 600 shares.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

On March 1, Director Howard Mayson acquired 2,500 shares at an average cost per share of U.S. $10.5263. Prior to that, on Feb. 16, he accumulated 2,500 shares at an average price per share of U.S. $11.1683. After these transactions, he held 25,298 shares.

On Feb. 28, President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share of U.S.$10.66, increasing his account's holdings to 105,994 shares. On Feb. 21, he acquired 2,000 shares and he also bought 2,000 shares on Feb. 16.

Previously, we reported that Margaret McKenzie, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $13.9968 on Feb. 16, boosting her portfolio's position to 22,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, continues to accumulate shares of Westshore Terminals for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.).

On March 2, he purchased 165,400 shares at an average price per share of $22.85, bringing the account's holdings up to 10,119,300 shares.

Last month, between Feb. 14 and Feb. 26, he bought a total of 503,500 shares.

=====

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On March 2 and March 5, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (a total of 43,000) at an average price per share of approximately $96.03, leaving 4,955 shares in his account.