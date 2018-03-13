Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had insider buying activity.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On March 5, Chief Financial Officer Brad Kotush purchased 3,000 shares at an average cost per share of $14.86, lifting his account's holdings to 16,500 shares.

That same day, James Lisson, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 7,500 shares at an average cost per share of $15.21, increasing the portfolio's position to 12,500 shares.

=====

The following three securities have had recent insider selling activity

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On March 7, Executive Vice-President and Group Treasurer Andrew Branion exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (18,602) at an average price per share of $79.7515, leaving 383 shares in his account.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On March 9, Director John Brussa sold 12,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.74 and two days prior, he sold an additional 12,000 shares at an average price per share of $3.66. After these transactions, his portfolio held 318,654 shares.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)

On March 6, Benito Masi, Executive Vice-President of Manufacturing, divested 12,000 shares at an average price per share of $37.4489, trimming his portfolio's position to 130,987 shares.