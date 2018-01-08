Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin with two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)

On Dec. 29, Gary Souverein, President of Pawnee Leasing Corporation, a subsidiary of Chesswood, purchased 7,500 shares, increasing his account's holdings to 181,557 shares.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On Jan. 4, Chief Financial Officer Bernard Lee purchased 6,000 shares at an average cost per share of $19. On Dec. 21, he accumulated 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $18.50.

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T)

On Dec. 29, Lisa Russell, Senior Vice-President – Corporate Development, sold 1,800 units at an average price per unit of $42.75, trimming her portfolio position to 7,249 units.

That same day, Helen Mix, Vice-President – Human Resources, sold 939 units at an average price per unit of $42.89 with 3,867 units remaining in her account.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On Dec. 29, Christina Kramer, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Personal and Small Business Banking, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,419) at an average price per share above $122, with 6,513 shares remaining in her portfolio.