Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) saw its patient base double in its last fiscal year to more than 58,000 as it sold 203 per cent more product, though the company posted a $16.7-million net loss for the year, up from $3.5-million in 2016.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Mosaic Capital Corp$7.80+0.05(+0.65%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$17.15-0.59(-3.33%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$1.73+0.03(+1.76%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$1.31+0.03(+2.34%)
- Pretium Resources Inc$12.68+0.04(+0.32%)
- Pretium Resources Inc$9.61+0.07(+0.73%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.620.00(0.00%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.350.00(0.00%)
- Algoma Central Corp$13.250.00(0.00%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$8.07-0.39(-4.61%)
- Hydropothecary Corp$1.53-0.05(-3.16%)
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc$3.86-0.03(-0.77%)
- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc$2.95+0.05(+1.72%)
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc$1.35+0.05(+4.26%)
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc$1.76+0.05(+2.92%)
- Greenspace Brands Inc$1.56+0.02(+1.30%)
- Updated June 27 9:49 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.