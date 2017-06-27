Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) says it's suspending efforts to sell the Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. "as a result of uncertainty created by the announcement by Sears Canada that the Sears store located in the Mall will be closed."

